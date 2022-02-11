Newton board interviews interim manager finalists, no decision yet

Newton commissioners interviewed two finalists for their vacant interim county manager position this week.



However, state law prevented them from voting to select their choice for the position until at least Friday, Feb. 11, because of a requirement for a 14-day waiting period after the finalists were selected Jan. 27.

The Board of Commissioners interviewed Washington, D.C., deputy mayor Lucinda Babers and former Augusta interim city administrator Jarvis R. Sims during a closed session Tuesday, Feb. 8.

Babers wrote in her cover letter accompanying her application that the interim county manager job was “an exciting opportunity to continue making Newton County a great place to work, live and play while partnering and collaborating with its businesses and residents.”

She said she oversees more than 3,300 employees, $651 million in operating funds and $1.97 billion in capital funding in her role as deputy mayor.

Babers also summarized some customer service initiatives, transportation management, and budget management skills she uses in the position, according to the letter and resume The Covington News received in response to an open records request.

“I have over 15 years developing, implementing and managing a budget at the agency level,” she wrote. “Facing year after year cuts, I am known for creating innovative solutions to meet financial shortfalls, while maintaining the customer experience.”

Babers has worked as Washington’s deputy mayor for operations and infrastructure since March 2019.

She also serves as first vice chair of the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) Board of Directors, according to information from the District of Columbia government.

She previously served as the director of the District of Columbia Department of Motor Vehicles; served in management positions at Amtrak; and served as a captain in the Air Force, according to information from the resume she submitted for the job.

Babers has previous ties to Georgia after earning a bachelor’s degree in industrial engineering from Georgia Tech. She also earned a Master of Science degree in business from Johns Hopkins University.

Sims said in his cover letter accompanying his application for the position that he hoped his “skills and servant leadership style of management” were a “great fit” for the job.

He said he managed a city government with more than 2,400 employees and a budget of more than $900 million while serving as Augusta’s interim city administrator from April 2019 to November 2020.

Sims also managed seven city departments during his time as deputy administrator.

“My credentials and experience reflect my ability to interface effectively and efficiently with all levels of management, government officials, employees, clients, vendors, and within the distinct situations that involve them all,” Sims wrote.

Sims is a former deputy administrator for the city of Augusta and served as the city’s interim administrator for more than 18 months in 2019 and 2020.

However, he left in April 2021 after then-new Administrator Odie Donald was hired and said he wanted new deputy administrators, according to the Augusta Chronicle newspaper.

Sims also was a finalist for city manager of Forest Park in Clayton County in 2021. He previously served as manager of capital projects and public safety administrator for the city of East Point.

He earned a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Georgia State University, a master’s degree in business administration from Mercer University and an online certification in government digital transformation from Harvard University, according to information from the city of Forest Park.

A committee including Chairman Marcello Banes and County Attorney Patrick Jaugstetter chose six applicants for a first round of interviews out of 19 who applied. They then chose three candidates for commissioners to interview Jan. 27.

Banes was required to provide at least three candidates to the Board for the position, according to the county charter.

Whoever is selected for the job will be joining the county government in the early stages of the 2023 budget process.

According to a calendar the Board approved, departmental personnel requests and budget submissions are due to the county Finance Department Feb. 28. Budget requests are due to the county manager by March 18, .

The Board is working to replace Lloyd Kerr, who had served as county manager since early 2016. Commissioners voted not to renew his contract after it ended Jan. 1.