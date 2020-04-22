Kemp, Georgia Department of Labor address unemployment options

Gov. Brian Kemp has partnered with the Georgia Department of Labor to provide Georgians with information about their unemployment options as the state begins a soft reopening of businesses.

During Monday's press conference, Kemp announced plans to scale back the COVID-19 shelter-in-place orders and safely reopen sections of the economy at a gradual pace. On Wednesday, Labor Commissioner Mark Butler called upon employers to work alongside employees to compose an efficient plan for returning to work.

“Thanks to Governor Kemp and his support, we were able to issue an emergency rule that increased the earnings exemption amount from $55 to $300 allowing individuals to make $300 a week without reducing their weekly benefit amount,” Butler stated in a press release. “If a business opens back up slowly and their employees are returning to work with reduced hours, employers can continue to file employer-filed partial claims on behalf of their employees.”

Individuals are eligible to earn up to $300 per week without a reduction of their maximum weekly benefit amount. This will allow employees to work condensed hours while still qualifying for state weekly benefits and a federal weekly supplement of $600.

“As we take measured steps to reopen sectors of our state’s economy, it is vital that we continue to support Georgians trying to re-enter the workforce,” Kemp said. “Commissioner Butler and the Department of Labor are working around the clock to do just that. Their action under historic circumstances will continue to give our state’s workforce viable options to put food on the table for their families as we fight COVID-19 together.”

Employer-filed partial claims make up 75% of the state’s 1.1 million claims dating back to March 14. Employers must report an individual’s weekly gross wages when certifying on behalf of the employee with the GDOL. Partial claim filed by employers can include both full-time and part-time employees, so long as employers accurate report the individual’s weekly wages.

There will be no charge made to an employer’s account for employer-filed partial claims filed at this time.

“Despite claims to the contrary, returning to work does not automatically eliminate an individual’s state unemployment eligibility,” Butler said. “In fact, we designed this provision to encourage employers to continue to file while returning employees to work to take advantage of the CARES Act (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security) benefits."

Earnings of $300 or less will not affect benefit entitlement. Any amount over $300 will be taken out of the claimant’s weekly benefit amount, dependent upon the employee’s past wages. Claimants will remain eligible for Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) — an additional $600 weekly payment — so long as they are awarded $1 or more in state benefits.

“This option was created with lower wage employees in mind,” Butler said. “Allowing Georgians to supplement their income by making an additional $300 or so a week while continuing to receive state benefits, and now the federal supplement, will allow them to continue to heal from the economic wounds brought about by COVID-19.”

Employees who separate from their places of employment have the right to file an individual claim. The facts presented in the case would then be used to determine the individual’s eligibility.

“If an employee is concerned about returning to work due to exposure to COVID-19, we are encouraging employees to communicate with their employers on plans to safely return to work,” Butler explained. “We are all working together on getting Georgians back to work in a safe and stable environment.”

For more information or resources concerning unemployment options, please visit www.gdol.ga.gov.