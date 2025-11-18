By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Individual found dead in Covington Walmart bathroom, drug overdose suspected
walmart industrial blvd
Walmart on Industrial Blvd. in Covington. Photo via Google Maps

COVINGTON, Ga. – An individual was found dead in the Industrial Blvd. Walmart in Covington early Tuesday morning after what authorities say appeared to be a drug overdose.

 Lt. Daniel Digby, the Covington Police Department (CPD)’s public information officer, told The Covington News that the department responded to the Walmart at around 4 a.m., where they located a deceased individual in one of the bathroom stalls.

Digby said that the scene suggests that drugs were involved.

“Early information indicates that it's likely a drug overdose given the evidence that was recovered at the scene,” Digby said.

The deceased individual has not been publicly identified. The News has requested a full incident report from the CPD and will update the story if additional pertinent information is received. A spokesperson at Walmart declined to comment for this story.

Digby added that no foul play is suspected and that the investigation remains ongoing.

The Walmart is currently open. 