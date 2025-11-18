Individual found dead in Covington Walmart bathroom, drug overdose suspected

COVINGTON, Ga. – An individual was found dead in the Industrial Blvd. Walmart in Covington early Tuesday morning after what authorities say appeared to be a drug overdose.

Lt. Daniel Digby, the Covington Police Department (CPD)’s public information officer, told The Covington News that the department responded to the Walmart at around 4 a.m., where they located a deceased individual in one of the bathroom stalls.

Digby said that the scene suggests that drugs were involved.

“Early information indicates that it's likely a drug overdose given the evidence that was recovered at the scene,” Digby said.

The deceased individual has not been publicly identified. The News has requested a full incident report from the CPD and will update the story if additional pertinent information is received. A spokesperson at Walmart declined to comment for this story.

Digby added that no foul play is suspected and that the investigation remains ongoing.

The Walmart is currently open.