I-20 crash kills 2 in Newton County

COVINGTON, Ga. — Two people died and more were injured in a crash Sunday afternoon on Interstate 20.

Eastbound traffic was delayed for hours between Social Circle and Covington after the collision at about 4:30.

A vehicle — the make and model of which were not immediately known — was traveling to the west in the left lane on I-20, Georgia State Patrol Cpl. Cal Barton said.

The vehicle failed to maintain its lane struck the rear and left side of a Chrysler 200 sedan that was headed west in the right lane.

When the first vehicle overcorrected to the left, it traveled through the median and struck an eastbound Toyota truck.

Two people in the Toyota died, Barton said, and the driver of the first vehicle was flown to an Atlanta hospital for treatment.

The extend of injuries to the person or people in the Chrysler were not immediately known.

Barton said the GSP Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team was on the scene early Sunday night and charges were pending.

He said it was unknown if any of the involved drivers were impaired.

None of the drivers or passengers were being identified immediately.