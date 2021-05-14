Gwinnett state lawmaker Barr to seek Newton congressional seat

District 103 State Rep. Timothy Barr, R-Lawrenceville, officially launched his campaign today, May 14, for the congressional seat representing eastern Newton County.

Barr, a Gwinnett County resident, will seek Georgia's 10th Congressional District seat now held by U.S. Rep. Jody Hice, R-Greensboro.

The district includes Newton and part or all of 24 other Georgia counties. Hice has announced he will seek the Republican nomination for Georgia Secretary of State in the 2022 primary election.

Barr said, "My wife Melinda and I spent years in Bolivia building children's homes. The government there was oppressive and their political leader unilaterally impacted the daily lives of the people on a whim.

"When we came back to the United States to have our first child, we had such a profound appreciation for our government recognizing God-given freedoms that we named our daughter Liberty.

"I often tell people when I fight for Liberty, it has a deeper meaning. I believe each of us has a duty to safeguard American democracy for future generations, including my children and yours. This is why in Atlanta, I proudly stood for our values by fighting for the Heartbeat Bill, cosponsoring Constitutional Carry, and never voting for a tax increase.

"Now, under President Biden, we have a federal government that is actively eroding our liberty. I, for one, refuse to be a generation who hands our country over to socialism and this is why I have decided to run for Congress.

"In Washington, I won’t cave to the Biden Administration or the radical left and I will actively take on the 'cancel culture' that seeks to silence conservatives. Ronald Reagan once said, 'If we lose freedom here, there is no place to escape to. This is the last stand on Earth.' This statement rings true now more than ever and I am ready and willing to stand up for America. Let’s fight to expand freedom and limit government so that our country can continue to be a beacon of liberty in the world for generations to come."

Barr was elected to the Georgia House in 2012.

He was born and raised in northeast Georgia on a small farm and started Patriot Construction Group in 2005.

"As his business has flourished, he has been able to help build two children’s homes and is passionately involved in volunteer work across the globe," a news release stated.

Barr joins former congressman Paul Broun as announced candidates for Hice's seat.

