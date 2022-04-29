GEORGIA VOTES 2022: Advance voting begins Monday

COVINGTON, Ga. — Registered voters of Newton County may cast their ballots early starting next week.

Advance in-person voting for the 2022 General Primary Election is scheduled to begin Monday, May 2, and wrap up May 16 — eight days before Election Day on May 24.

However, Newton County election officials announced several weeks ago that the early polling site has been moved from the Newton County Administration Building and Porter Memorial Library to two area churches. The reason for changing locations was due to the previous sites lacking “adequate parking and indoor voting space,” according to election officials.

One site eligible voters may cast their ballots include Prospect United Methodist Church, located at 6752 Hwy. 212 in Covington. Voting will take place in the fellowship hall.

Advance voting at this location is scheduled for May 2-6 (Monday-Friday) from 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; May 9-13 (Monday-Friday) from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. and May 16-20 (Monday-Friday) from 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

The second polling site will be at Good Shepherd Episcopal Church, located at 4140 Clark St. in Covington. Voting will take place at the fellowship hall.

Voting at this location is scheduled for May 2-6 (Monday-Friday) from 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; May 9-13 (Monday-Friday) from 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; and May 16-20 (Monday-Friday) from 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Weekend voting days were also added at Good Shepherd Episcopal Church for Saturday, May 7, from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Saturday, May 14, from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; and Sunday, May 15, from 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

ABSENTEE BALLOTS

Deadline for applications for absentee ballots for the upcoming primary election is Friday, May 13. Voter information and absentee ballot applications can be found on www.mvp.sos.ga.gov/MVP/mvp.do.

Call 770-784-2055 or visit www.co.newton.ga.us/167/Board-of-Elections-Registration.

Absentee ballots can be mailed as usual. They also can be placed in a drop box, which is only accessible during business hours inside the Elections and Voter Registration office during the advance voting period May 2-20, according to elections officials.

The ballots can be placed in the box located inside the front office of the Elections office in Suite 103 on the first floor of the Newton County Administration Building at 1113 Usher St. in Covington Monday through Friday, May 2-24, from 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Newton County elections officials said.

WHO’S IN THE LOCAL RACE

Newton County voters will have a lot of candidates to choose from in the primary election. But what races a voter will see depends greatly on the voter’s residence.

Many local races will be featured on Newton County ballots, including nominations for Board of Commissioners and Board of Education.

In District 2, incumbent Democrat Demond Mason is seeking reelection to the Board of Commissioners. He faces opposition from Democrat challengers Earnest Simmons, Steven Rhodes and Dwayne Stephens. Donnie Bryant is running unopposed for the Republican nomination.

In District 4, longtime incumbent Democrat J.C. Henderson also seeks reelection to the Board of Commissioners. Willie B. Jackson is challenging Henderson for the Democrat nomination. Scotty Scoggins is unopposed for the Republican nomination.

In the race for Board of Education District 1, Catalata Hardeman is running unopposed for the Democrat nomination. She will face Republican incumbent Trey Bailey, who is running unopposed for the Republican nomination.

Democrat incumbent Shakila Henderson-Baker is seeking reelection to Board of Education District 3. Victoria Redding is challenging Henderson-Baker for the Democrat nomination.

Republican Abigail Coggin is running unopposed for reelection to Board of Education District 5.





Sample ballots may be viewed below, or may also be found on the state’s website: https://mvp.sos.ga.gov/s/.

