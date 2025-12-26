Freemans formally sued for over $5 million by Nevada based companies

ATLANTA – Former Newton County business owners Julie and Chris Freeman have been formally sued in federal court over allegations of “wrongfully diverting” millions of dollars to themselves for two and a half years.

CPI Management Group, LLC, a Nevada-based medical company, claims that Julie Freeman submitted 150 unauthorized payments to herself for $5.1 million from Nov. 2021 to April 2024 while working as a contracted chief financial officer.

The payments reportedly ranged from $10,000-$80,000 per week. They were received under Julie’s name—not her now-defunct LLC, LAT29, which was mutually agreed upon.

“Per LAT29’s and J. [Julie] Freeman’s agreement with Plaintiffs, J. [Julie] Freeman was only to receive funds from Plaintiffs through LAT29, not directly,” per page nine of the 29-page complaint.

In addition to the unauthorized payments, the plaintiffs contend that Julie Freeman, through LAT29, submitted “unauthorized and misleading invoices” that totaled over $500,000 more than what she should have invoiced.

Three other LLCs affiliated with CPI (CNP Management Group, LLC; Fatherland and Stein Pacific Holdings, LLC and Advanced Integrated Medical Solutions, LLC) were named as co-plaintiffs. The case was filed with the U.S. Northern District of Georgia on Nov. 24.

In September 2025, allegations concerning Julie Freeman’s dealings with CPI first came to light in a now-dismissed Chapter 11 Bankruptcy case in the U.S. Northern District Court of Georgia. CPI was not one of the 50 creditors that Julie Freeman currently owes more than $2 million to.

But last month’s formal filing provided additional insight into how much money Julie Freeman allegedly received.

Alleged monies that Julie Freeman received without authorization:

From CPI Management Group:

2021 (five weeks): $11,183.92

2022: $338,849.20

2023: $1,221,719.51

2024 (15 weeks): $824,356.41

From CNP Management:

2021 (five weeks): $11,444.21

2022: $68,672.58

2023: $161,406.35

2024: (15 weeks): $116,990

From Fatherland and Stein Pacific Holdings:

2021 (five weeks): $0

2022: $130,788.29

2023: $438,101.37

2024 (15 weeks): $116,990

From Advanced Integrated Medical Solutions:

2021 (five weeks): $11,183.92

2022: $303,578.42

2023: $893,498.51

2024 (15 weeks): $435,077.61

When confronted with an internal investigation, the plaintiffs say that Julie Freeman produced fake chat logs to a third-party investigator and changed payroll service providers “without authorization or notice.” She was terminated on April 11, 2024.

Julie Freeman’s husband, Chris Freeman, is listed as a co-defendant in the case. The plaintiffs claim that Chris Freeman had access to Julie Freeman’s bank accounts and even helped her with some of her duties.

“Upon information and belief, C. [Chris] Freeman participated in the activities of LAT29, by, among other actions, assisting J. [Julie] Freeman in paying contractors J. [Julie] Freeman had hired to assist in performing the CFO Services,” per page 12 of the filing.

The Freemans reportedly used the funds for personal expenses such as home renovations, jewelry and their now-defunct businesses, @Local Coffeehouse and Study Lounge in Covington, and the Yellow River Ale House and the Sportsman’s Grille in Porterdale, according to the filing.

Overall, the plaintiffs are seeking a judgment by way of a jury trial for $5,687,037.02 plus interest, attorneys fees and any further relief “deemed necessary.” Neither Julie nor Chris Freeman face criminal charges for the allegations at this time.

Julie Freeman, however, is currently incarcerated at the Newton County Detention Center for a host of felony and misdemeanor charges related to alleged unpaid services of employees and contractors. After being arrested and released on bond in Porterdale twice in September, she was extradited from Polk County, Fla. in her third arrest on Oct. 25 and has remained in custody while awaiting trial.