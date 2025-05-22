Tigers Turn the Tassel

On Wednesday, May 21, nearly 400 Alcovy Tigers crossed the stage, bidding goodbye to their youth and making a bold entrance to adulthood.

The ceremony was held at Sharp Stadium, as hundreds of emotional, thankful and perhaps relieved family and friends celebrated the moment that years of hard work came to fruition.

Shortly after the beginning of the ceremony, Principal Kristopher Williams assumed the stage. Williams took a moment to honor the late Ja’Morris Thrasher. Thrasher died on Dec. 7, 2023 at age 17, before completing high school. He would have been a graduate with the class of 2025.

“He was a valued part of our school community,” Williams said. “Though Ja’Morris is not walking across the stage today, his memory is very much with us, in the hearts of classmates, teachers, friends and family who carry his spirit forward.”

Next, Salutatorian Nevaeh Craven took the podium to deliver the customary speech, encouraging her classmates with the words of a famous mentorist and poet.

“As I stand here today, I am reminded by a quote by Maya Angelou: ‘You may not control all the events that happen to you, but you can decide to not be reduced by them,’” Craven said.

Craven highlighted the class’s resilience. She spoke on how the class of 2025 was forced to make the transition to high school during COVID-19 virtual learning, having been eighth graders when the lockdown went into effect.

“We each found our own paths,” Craven said. “...Together we have demonstrated resilience and adaptability, which will guide us as we move forward. Let’s carry this with us into the future, as it is not the end, but a new beginning.”

Following Craven’s remarks, the class’s top student gave his own address, opening with a quote.

“‘If you believe in the dream, the dream will believe in you,’” Valedictorian Francisco Alvarado said. “This quote doesn’t come from some grand literature person, but it actually comes from a Minecraft YouTuber I used to watch.

“But in all seriousness…I truly believe that if you set your mind to something, you can accomplish it. With all of my heart.”

Alvarado spoke about some of the universal aspects of high school, which he dubbed “The Four Horsemen of High School” – passion, burnout, success and failure. The highs and lows that students are guaranteed to experience may be frustrating in the moment, but Alvarado spoke on how these struggles teach resilience.

“Facing such failure was not fun by any means,” Alvarado said. “But, I am forever grateful. And it's because of that struggle that I have come out stronger, with the fuel for my future and a mind that’s ready to face the brutal challenges of my life – like TikTok getting banned. But throughout these four years, I’ve lived, I’ve loved, I’ve learned and I’ve laughed.”

Williams retook the stage to congratulate and inspire the Tigers, both speaking to the graduates before him as well as the teachers and administrators.

“Today marks the culmination of years of hard work, dedication and perseverance,” Williams said. “Your accomplishments are a testament to your incredible potential and the limitless possibilities that lie ahead. Reflecting on this journey, I am filled with immense pride and admiration for the growth I have witnessed in each of you.”

Williams also listed some of the special recognition of individual students, as well as the class as a whole. Six students, according to the principal, have already been commissioned into military service.

Through a combination of private, academic and athletic scholarships, the class earned a total of $27,381,613 in scholarship offerings. Williams called the number “truly awesome.”

Four students were individually recognized with special awards.

Williams named two recipients of this year’s Principal’s Award, which is given to a student who faces some challenge in life but perseveres in school. The award was bestowed on Jamaya Anderson and Cinayah Williams. Parker Gassmann was the recipient of the Alcovy Tiger Award. Finally, the Atlanta Journal Constitution Cup Award was presented to Isaiah Hughes.

Chad Walker, principal and CEO of the Newton College and Career Academy, was also given the opportunity to specially recognize the 107 career academy graduates.

“Graduates, the journey that brought you here has been filled with challenges, growths, transformations,” Walker said. “You spent countless hours mastering new skills, expanding your thinking, learning how to lead your own life with purpose and responsibility.”

Following the release of the diplomas by Superintendent Duke Bradley III, the Alcovy High School class of 2025 took to the stage one by one to officially graduate. Once every name had been read, Bradley confirmed the graduation, and Alvarado took the microphone once more for the highly anticipated turning of the tassels.

As the students threw their caps, the lights went out and fireworks exploded over Sharp Stadium while the newest Alcovy alumni roared in celebration.