“The Power of the Knot” helps teach life lessons to Newton teens

Newton County filmmaker and motivational speaker Bob Mackey hosted his “The Power of the Knot” program for the sixth year Wednesday, Oct. 19, at the Newton County College and Career Academy.

The program instructs male students in how to tie a necktie while teaching them the importance of appearance and how it can affect impressions of a person, Mackey said.

It has served more than 300 students in Newton County and has an “incredible impact on young males’ self-image which leads to improved behavior, sleek appearance, prepared attendance, positive attitude and an inclined academic performance,” he said.



