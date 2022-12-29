Ten Newton County elementary students will advance to State science and engineering fair

COVINGTON, Ga. — Newton County Schools announced the 25 winners of the NCSS Elementary District Science and Engineering Fair Wednesday.

Of the 25 prize winners, 10 students won first place, nine took home second and six claimed a third place prize. NCSS Elementary Curriculum and instruction specialist Christina Phyall says the district’s first place winners will represent Newton County Schools in the Georgia College and State University Science and Engineering Fair in Milledgeville in March.

Dr. Penny Mosley, director of Elementary Schools for NCSS, had nothing but glowing remarks for all 25 of the prize-winning students, as well as those who didn’t place.

“A lot of time and effort goes into researching and conducting science experiments for each project, so I commend the students for taking the time to participate,” Mosley said. “Our students conducted some very high caliber experiments, so I know our first-place winners will represent Newton County School System well in the State Science Fair.”

NCSS Superintendent Samantha Fuhrey echoed those sentiments.

“I’m very impressed with the complexity and variety of experiments the students conducted for their projects,” Fuhrey said. “I just know our first place winners will represent their schools and our district well in the state competition.”

The following is a list of each of the 25 winners, their schools and where they placed.

First place winners

Cooper Maxey and Ameerah Spence of Live Oak Elementary; Anthony Watson (Rocky Plains); Blakely McKelvey and Esme Aycox of Mansfield; Emma Beam (East Newton); Rufus Bryant and Journey Johnson of Oak Hill and M’Kayla Solomon (South Salem).

Second place winners

Gavin Bernard and Dallas Toler of Livingston Elementary; Adilene Zintzun (South Salem); Serenity Moore (Middle Ridge); Julia Babineaux (NC Theme School); Abhiram Kaliyethala (Heard-Mixon); Cole Boudoucies (Mansfield); Mya Mosley (East Newton) and Hiromi Pollard (Rocky Plains).

Third place winners

Stephanie Gomez, Kathleen Martinez and Darian Ward (Middle Ridge Elementary); Nikolai Garibay (Livingston); Jace Devine (Live Oak) and Kaleb Doucette (South Salem).



