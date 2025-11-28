Superintendent Dr. Duke Bradley’s 2025 Holiday Card designs

Newton County Schools (NCS) Superintendent Dr. Duke Bradley, III faced a joyful challenge this year—selecting artwork to feature on his official 2025 holiday card. With so many exceptional submissions from talented student artists across the district, choosing only one design proved impossible. Instead, 17 student creations were selected to appear on this year’s holiday cards, offering a vibrant display of creativity and imagination from elementary, middle and high school students.

“This annual tradition is one of the highlights of my year,” Bradley said. “Our students bring such energy, originality, and heart to their artwork, and their pieces reflect the diverse perspectives and talents found throughout our district. These winning designs shine a spotlight on the strength of our fine arts programs and the educators who nurture our students’ artistic growth. I look forward to sharing their work with partners across the community as a joyful celebration of the season.”

The superintendent’s holiday cards will be sent to community partners, local leaders and stakeholders throughout Newton County, proudly showcasing the artistic excellence of NCS students.

Holiday Card Art Contest Winners: