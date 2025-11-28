Superintendent Dr. Duke Bradley’s 2025 Holiday Card designs

Newton County Schools (NCS) Superintendent Dr. Duke Bradley, III faced a joyful challenge this year—selecting artwork to feature on his official 2025 holiday card. With so many exceptional submissions from talented student artists across the district, choosing only one design proved impossible. Instead, 17 student creations were selected to appear on this year’s holiday cards, offering a vibrant display of creativity and imagination from elementary, middle and high school students.
“This annual tradition is one of the highlights of my year,” Bradley said. “Our students bring such energy, originality, and heart to their artwork, and their pieces reflect the diverse perspectives and talents found throughout our district. These winning designs shine a spotlight on the strength of our fine arts programs and the educators who nurture our students’ artistic growth. I look forward to sharing their work with partners across the community as a joyful celebration of the season.”
The superintendent’s holiday cards will be sent to community partners, local leaders and stakeholders throughout Newton County, proudly showcasing the artistic excellence of NCS students.
Holiday Card Art Contest Winners:
- Alondra Molina, 3rd grade, Flint Hill Elementary
- Cora Jane Kelly, 3rdgrade, Flint Hill Elementary
- Ta’Niyah Sims, 4th grade, Fairview Elementary
- Fiona Hulgan, 6th grade, Newton County STEAM Academy
- Skye Vaeth, 7th grade, Newton County STEAM Academy
- Kendall Gordon, 7th grade, Newton County STEAM Academy
- Katie Delphin, 7th grade, Newton County STEAM Academy
- Ava Whitaker, 8th grade, Newton County STEAM Academy
- Sophia Maxey, 9th grade, Alcovy High
- Lilyana Hanley, 10th grade, Eastside High
- Gaby Solorzano, 10th grade, Alcovy High
- Kylah Thomas, 11th grade, Eastside High
- Hannah Morgan, 12th grade, Eastside High
- Carley Polston, 12th grade, Eastside High
- Nadya Brown, 12th grade, Alcovy High
- Giovana Evans, 12th grade, Eastside High
- Gianni Gomez, 12th grade, Eastside High