Summer registration begins next week for new Newton County students

COVINGTON, Ga. — This summer, there will be a combination of online registration and in-person registration.

Online Registration

Student registration for the 2022-23 school year will begin with online registration on June 6, 2022. Parents/guardians will be able to access and begin registration in the Infinite Campus online registration platform June 6. Student registration and class assignment will not be completed until staff returns after summer break.

We will be doing in-person summer registration July 21-22 and July 25-29. Registration will be closed on the afternoons/evenings of the open houses.

In-Person Summer Registration Dates & Hours

• Thursday, July 21; 12-5 p.m.

• Friday, July 22; 12-5 p.m.

• Monday, July 25; 8:30-11:30 a.m. and 12:30-2:30 p.m.

• Tuesday, July 26; 8:30-11:30 a.m.

• Wednesday, July 27; 8:30-11:30 a.m.

• Thursday, July 28; 8:30-11:30 a.m.

• Friday, July 29; 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

Students new to Newton County Schools will have the opportunity to register for the Self-Paced Virtual Instructional Program (VIP). This program will be offered for all upcoming third through twelfth-grade students. Students will be able to work independently with teacher support for each grade level. For registration information please visit the following link: https://vip.newtoncountyschools.org/