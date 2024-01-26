Students achieve perfect semester

Several college students from Newton County finished the Fall 2023 semester with a perfect 4.0 grade point average (GPA).
Those students were recognized on an array of lists from their respective universities – including the “president’s list” and the “dean’s scholars list.”
They are as follows:
Bismarck State College
Daniel Collart of Covington
Georgia Southern University
Jared Seals of Covington
Nevaeh Stokes of Covington
Madeline Elliott of Oxford
Jasmine Crouch of Covington
Janiya Smith of Social Circle
Tyler Phillips of Covington
Omari Andry of Covington
Tasia Miles of Covington
Katavia Cranston of Covington
Allyson Zenko of Covington
Carmen Crowell of Covington
Savannah Thomason of Social Circle
Chase Barney of Covington
Madison Wallace of Social Circle
Matthew Lozynsky of Covington
Graceland University
Jayden Warren of Covington
Piedmont University
Bailee Nolan of Covington
Abigail Venham of Covington
Alyssa Waddell of Mansfield
University of North Georgia
Jenna Alsup of Covington
Larkin Arnold of Covington
Mason Forrester of Covington
Caleb Griffeth of Covington
Haley Mckibben of Covington
Connor Rutberg of Covington
Elisabeth Kelly of Mansfield
Noah Pitts of Mansfield
Natalie Ray of Mansfield
Dallas Stephenson of Newborn
Savannah Chaudhuri of Oxford
Kelly O'Brien of Oxford
Margaret Anderson of Social Circle
Ashley Healey of Social Circle
Cayci Schell of Social Circle
Young Harris College
Emma Harris of Covington.