Students achieve perfect semester

Several college students from Newton County finished the Fall 2023 semester with a perfect 4.0 grade point average (GPA).

Those students were recognized on an array of lists from their respective universities – including the “president’s list” and the “dean’s scholars list.”

They are as follows:

Bismarck State College

Daniel Collart of Covington

Georgia Southern University

Jared Seals of Covington

Nevaeh Stokes of Covington

Madeline Elliott of Oxford

Jasmine Crouch of Covington

Janiya Smith of Social Circle

Tyler Phillips of Covington

Omari Andry of Covington

Tasia Miles of Covington

Katavia Cranston of Covington

Allyson Zenko of Covington

Carmen Crowell of Covington

Savannah Thomason of Social Circle

Chase Barney of Covington

Madison Wallace of Social Circle

Matthew Lozynsky of Covington

Graceland University

Jayden Warren of Covington

Piedmont University

Bailee Nolan of Covington

Abigail Venham of Covington

Alyssa Waddell of Mansfield

University of North Georgia

Jenna Alsup of Covington

Larkin Arnold of Covington

Mason Forrester of Covington

Caleb Griffeth of Covington

Haley Mckibben of Covington

Connor Rutberg of Covington

Elisabeth Kelly of Mansfield

Noah Pitts of Mansfield

Natalie Ray of Mansfield

Dallas Stephenson of Newborn

Savannah Chaudhuri of Oxford

Kelly O'Brien of Oxford

Margaret Anderson of Social Circle

Ashley Healey of Social Circle

Cayci Schell of Social Circle

Young Harris College