Students achieve perfect semester
Education

Several college students from Newton County finished the Fall 2023 semester with a perfect 4.0 grade point average (GPA).


Those students were recognized on an array of lists from their respective universities – including the “president’s list” and the “dean’s scholars list.”


They are as follows:


Bismarck State College

  • Daniel Collart of Covington


Georgia Southern University

  • Jared Seals of Covington 

  • Nevaeh Stokes of Covington 

  • Madeline Elliott of Oxford 

  • Jasmine Crouch of Covington 

  • Janiya Smith of Social Circle 

  • Tyler Phillips of Covington 

  • Omari Andry of Covington

  • Tasia Miles of Covington 

  • Katavia Cranston of Covington 

  • Allyson Zenko of Covington 

  • Carmen Crowell of Covington 

  • Savannah Thomason of Social Circle

  • Chase Barney of Covington 

  • Madison Wallace of Social Circle

  • Matthew Lozynsky of Covington 

Graceland University

  • Jayden Warren of Covington

Piedmont University

  • Bailee Nolan of Covington

  • Abigail Venham of Covington

  • Alyssa Waddell of Mansfield

University of North Georgia

  • Jenna Alsup of Covington 

  • Larkin Arnold of Covington 

  • Mason Forrester of Covington 

  • Caleb Griffeth of Covington

  • Haley Mckibben of Covington 

  • Connor Rutberg of Covington 

  • Elisabeth Kelly of Mansfield 

  • Noah Pitts of Mansfield 

  • Natalie Ray of Mansfield 

  • Dallas Stephenson of Newborn 

  • Savannah Chaudhuri of Oxford 

  • Kelly O'Brien of Oxford 

  • Margaret Anderson of Social Circle 

  • Ashley Healey of Social Circle 

  • Cayci Schell of Social Circle 

Young Harris College

  • Emma Harris of Covington.