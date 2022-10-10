Social Circle Marching Redskins band sees growth

SOCIAL CIRCLE, Ga. — Fans, community members and more lined the streets of Social Circle and watched the Social Circle High School homecoming parade.



Among those who were part of the parade was the Social Circle Marching Redskins band — a group of students who haven’t been featured in the parade for the past few years.

First-year band director Olin Aultman was proud to know his students would be a part this year.

“It’ll be a new experience for a lot of our younger members,” Aultman said. “We’re excited to get that opportunity to showcase what we do and play some fun music for our community.”

But that’s not the only place fans and community members can see the band perform throughout the school year.

The Marching Redskins also play home and away football games each Friday night. The band performs in the stands and displays its competitive show during halftime each week. And, though Aultman said it’s in the preliminary stages at this point, the marching band looks to spread their presence even further on the Redskins athletic scene.

The plan now is for Social Circle to have a pep band at each Redskins basketball game this winter season.

Having the band perform at various athletic events is important to Aultman.

“I love supporting our athletics and other parts of our school whenever we can,” Aultman said. “The basketball games are jam packed and are really cool. I’m excited to even go to a game to see what it’s like let alone have our kids performing and having fun there.”

Over 50 students, across middle and high school, make up the Social Circle marching band with a growth of approximately 10 more members since the start of the school year.

Aultman is excited to see the growth take place under his tutelage. He feels like the growth is just a byproduct of how each student enjoys being a member.

“My main two goals are that we have fun and enjoy ourselves and that we are really good at what we do,” Aultman said. “And we want to take care of No. 1 before No. 2.”

More things symbolizing growth are on the way for the Marching Redskins, too. They have unveiled new uniforms this year and plan to go to every football playoff game despite the location.

Aultman believes it’s an exciting time to be a member of Social Circle’s marching band.

“I’ve seen a lot of growth since I’ve been here,” Aultman said.

“I’m super happy to be here. The kids are absolutely fantastic and the administration is always supportive of what we do here. My coworkers, students and bosses are all great. I’ve been having a great time so far.”