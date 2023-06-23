By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Samantha Fuhrey’s retirement celebrated with special gathering
Covington mayor Steve Horton (middle) presented Samantha Fuhrey (right) with a proclamation making June 22, 2023 "Samantha Fuhrey Day." - photo by Phillip B. Hubbard

COVINGTON, Ga. — In the two hours leading up to Tuesday’s Newton County Schools’ Board of Education meeting, Samantha Fuhrey was celebrated for her retirement. 

Dozens of people attended the drop-in event to say, “Thank You” to Fuhrey for her 10-year tenure as NCSS’ superintendent. 

Among the guests were Board members, school district office staff, school administrators, teachers and other notable community members. 

In particular, Covington mayor Steve Horton showed up and had a surprise in hand. During the celebration, Horton read a proclamation that made June 22, 2023 — which marked the official end to Fuhrey’s time as superintendent — “Samantha Fuhrey Day.” 

photo by Phillip B. Hubbard

At the end of reading the proclamation, Horton presented it to Fuhrey in a frame as a keepsake. 

Afterward, Fuhrey took the opportunity to thank all attendees and gave special recognition to all parties involved who have assisted her in leading NCSS for the past decade. 

Highlights from Fuhrey’s tenure include: 

  • The Covington News’ 2023 Community Spirit Award recipient

  • First female superintendent of NCSS

  • Named 2020 Georgia Superintendent of the Year

  • Named 2020 Finalist for National Superintendent of the Year

  • Georgia Association of Educational Leaders 2021 Visions Award recipient

  • University of Georgia Mary Frances Early College of Education Johnnye V. Cox Award recipient

  • Georgia School Superintendent’s Association President’s Award recipient

  • Initiated the NCSS Book Bus to deliver new books to children in the Newton County community 

  • The district attained the highest ever graduation rate of 90 percent

  • Increased the use of technology by implementing one-to-one computer initiative

  • Passed two SPLOST referendums

  • Opened both the RISE Academy and Virtual Instructional Program

  • The district was awarded a $7.8 million Literacy initiatives from birth to 12th grade

  • The graduating class of 2023 earned $98.9 million in scholarships

  • The district established the Opportunity Community initiative to combat the effects of poverty in Newton County