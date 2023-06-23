Samantha Fuhrey’s retirement celebrated with special gathering

COVINGTON, Ga. — In the two hours leading up to Tuesday’s Newton County Schools’ Board of Education meeting, Samantha Fuhrey was celebrated for her retirement.
Dozens of people attended the drop-in event to say, “Thank You” to Fuhrey for her 10-year tenure as NCSS’ superintendent.
Among the guests were Board members, school district office staff, school administrators, teachers and other notable community members.
In particular, Covington mayor Steve Horton showed up and had a surprise in hand. During the celebration, Horton read a proclamation that made June 22, 2023 — which marked the official end to Fuhrey’s time as superintendent — “Samantha Fuhrey Day.”
At the end of reading the proclamation, Horton presented it to Fuhrey in a frame as a keepsake.
Afterward, Fuhrey took the opportunity to thank all attendees and gave special recognition to all parties involved who have assisted her in leading NCSS for the past decade.
Highlights from Fuhrey’s tenure include:
The Covington News’ 2023 Community Spirit Award recipient
First female superintendent of NCSS
Named 2020 Georgia Superintendent of the Year
Named 2020 Finalist for National Superintendent of the Year
Georgia Association of Educational Leaders 2021 Visions Award recipient
University of Georgia Mary Frances Early College of Education Johnnye V. Cox Award recipient
Georgia School Superintendent’s Association President’s Award recipient
Initiated the NCSS Book Bus to deliver new books to children in the Newton County community
The district attained the highest ever graduation rate of 90 percent
Increased the use of technology by implementing one-to-one computer initiative
Passed two SPLOST referendums
Opened both the RISE Academy and Virtual Instructional Program
The district was awarded a $7.8 million Literacy initiatives from birth to 12th grade
The graduating class of 2023 earned $98.9 million in scholarships
The district established the Opportunity Community initiative to combat the effects of poverty in Newton County