Samantha Fuhrey’s retirement celebrated with special gathering

COVINGTON, Ga. — In the two hours leading up to Tuesday’s Newton County Schools’ Board of Education meeting, Samantha Fuhrey was celebrated for her retirement.

Dozens of people attended the drop-in event to say, “Thank You” to Fuhrey for her 10-year tenure as NCSS’ superintendent.

Among the guests were Board members, school district office staff, school administrators, teachers and other notable community members.

In particular, Covington mayor Steve Horton showed up and had a surprise in hand. During the celebration, Horton read a proclamation that made June 22, 2023 — which marked the official end to Fuhrey’s time as superintendent — “Samantha Fuhrey Day.”

- photo by Phillip B. Hubbard



At the end of reading the proclamation, Horton presented it to Fuhrey in a frame as a keepsake.

Afterward, Fuhrey took the opportunity to thank all attendees and gave special recognition to all parties involved who have assisted her in leading NCSS for the past decade.

Highlights from Fuhrey’s tenure include: