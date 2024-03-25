Rep. Sharon Henderson recognizes Dr. Shannon Buff at Capitol

ATLANTA — On the floor of the House of Representatives last Thursday, Rep. Sharon Henderson held a special presentation.

Henderson recognized Newton High School’s principal Dr. Shannon Buff with a resolution and an Outstanding Georgia Citizen Award. This came after Buff was announced as the 2024 Secondary Principal of the Year by the Georgia Association of Secondary School Principals (GASSP).

The presentation was held in front of 180 state representatives along with Buff’s family and other local officials in attendance.

District 113, which is Henderson’s district, includes portions of Newton County. Henderson highlighted why she wanted to honor Buff.

“Dr. Buff has contributed to the educational community in many ways,” Henderson told The News. “She has demonstrated an unwavering student success and institutional improvement. Under her guidance, the school has had remarkable achievements.”