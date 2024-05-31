Redskins’ class of 2024 begins their turn to ‘change the world’

Echoing from Redskins Stadium last Friday night were the cheers of seniors celebrating their high school graduation. Capping off Social Circle High School’s ceremony was the tradition where all 117 graduates formed a circle on the football field and throw their caps in the air.

While doing so, Miley Cyrus’ “I’ll Always Remember You” was playing in the background.

That particular celebration marked the inaugural moment where the students transitioned to alumni.

In graduate Jed Stapp’s formal welcome, he used a Gandhi quote to emphasize that it is the class of 2024’s opportunity to take on the world.

“Gandhi once said, ‘Be the change that you wish to see in the world,’” Stapp said. “And now it’s our turn. So go out there and change the world for the better. Savor every moment and cherish what you can. Live life to the fullest and don’t take it for granted by wishing it away.”

Ambry Lofton followed right behind Stapp to deliver her salutatorian address.

Featured in her remarks was the confidence she has in her fellow graduates to do just that.

“As we go into the world after tonight, I truly believe that this class will make an impact on everything we see,” Lofton said. “I am so proud to be a part of this class and the wonderful people in it and I know we will all do extraordinary things with our lives.”

Social Circle High principal Tim Armstrong highlighted what all the class of 2024 accomplished during the past four years.

On the athletic side, Armstrong mentioned the region championships, appearances in the Sweet Sixteen, Elite Eight, Final Four as well as multiple championships. In the 2023-24 school year alone, Social Circle captured a state title in wrestling and region titles in boys and girls soccer.

Social Circle’s girls soccer team finished as Class A-Division I runners up. Armstrong made note of that they were the only public school to make the Final Four in boys or girls soccer.

Academic honors include several students being named finalists and semi-finalists in the Governor’s Honors program. As a class, students took 65 Advanced Placement courses and 188 dual enrollment courses. As a result, they will save over $200,000 in tuition costs, according to Armstrong.

Sarah Cohenour, the class’ valedictorian, reflected on the last four years in her address to the class.

Cohenour recognized the “ups and downs” of high school.

For inspiration for her own speech, Cohenour shared that she searched “Best Valedictorian Speech Ever.” There was a portion of one result from her search that she decided to pull from to help her fellow graduates.

“In this valedictorian speech she said: ‘We learn happiness through sadness, compassion through suffering and even love through loss,’” Cohenour said.

“I want you all to remember this as you go on to live the rest of your lives. Because, while I know you are all uniquely talented people who’ve accomplished great things, I also know that there’ll be times of struggle when you may have to use this piece of wisdom to find the motivation to keep going.”

Preceding these remarks was the trio of Caroline Booher, Paige Leftwich and Georgia West singing the National Anthem. Shelbe Bolden gave the invocation and, following all speakers, the graduates received their diplomas.

Jase Peters led the turning of the tassels with the Social Circle High School band performing the school’s alma mater right after.

The closing comments came from Kendall Whitley in which she stated the class had a lot to celebrate — no more missing assignments, no more AP exams and no more EOCs.

After that, the post ceremony celebration was on.

It was the first moment for Social Circle High’s class of 2024 to be known as alumni. However, earlier in the program, before Armstrong stepped away from the podium, he relayed some advice to the group.

The last piece of advice was to slow down and enjoy the moment. Armstrong encouraged the class to heed that, starting with Friday night’s occasion.

“After the ceremony tonight, smile for your mom. Let her take all the pictures she wants. You see, life will be full of ups and downs. Treasure the time with loved ones, because these memories will serve as a source of comfort in difficult times,” Armstrong said. “Dr. Seuss once said, ‘You’re off to great places, today is your day. Your mountain is waiting so get on your way.’”