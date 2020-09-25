Porterdale Elementary School named National Beta School of Distinction

COVINGTON, Ga. — National Beta is proud to announce Porterdale Elementary School as a 2019-2020 National School of Distinction. This award is an honor for Beta Clubs striving towards academic achievement, exemplary character, demonstrated leadership and service to others. With an ongoing quest to instill these qualities in more students, the National Beta School of Distinction Award is designed to award those schools that show an increase in membership for the current school year.“We are excited and proud to be named a National Beta School of Distinction,” said Clydia Newell, principal of Porterdale Elementary School. “The Beta Club has provided our students with leadership development activities and service projects that will prepare them for the future. Our students and sponsors have worked hard this year, and we are proud to continue to offer the opportunities afforded by the Beta Club for our students at Porterdale Elementary.”Award recipients received a National Beta School of Distinction banner to proudly display as a symbol of their accomplishment.“This prestigious honor is a true indication of Porterdale Elementary School’s dedication to academic excellence, leadership development and commitment to celebrating their student’s achievements,” said National Beta’s Chief Executive Officer, Bobby Hart.

About National Beta: National Beta is the largest independent, non-profit, educational youth organization in America. Since its beginnings in 1934, National Beta has been committed to providing students with a positive experience in a supportive manner in grades 4-12. The organization recognizes outstanding achievement, promotes character and social responsibility, encourages service involvement to school and community, and fosters leadership skills.