Students shine at 2024 Braille Challenge

Newton County School System’s (NCSS) students demonstrated outstanding achievements at the recent 2024 Braille Challenge held at the Georgia Academy for the Blind. In fact, three students brought home awards, showcasing their dedication and excellence.

The Braille Challenge stands out as the sole academic competition in North America designed for students who are blind or visually impaired. Developed by the Braille Institute, this competition aims to inspire students to refine and enhance their braille literacy skills, crucial for academic and professional success.

Open to blind or visually impaired students in grades one through 12 proficient in braille reading and writing, the Braille Challenge assesses contestants in five categories, evaluating fundamental braille skills like reading comprehension, spelling, speed and accuracy, proofreading and interpreting charts and graphs.

Kennedy Carlock, a first grade student at Newton County STEAM Academy, claimed first place in the apprentice category while Lucas Montalvo, a freshman at Alcovy High School, secured the third place award in the junior varsity category.

Keagan Lyons, a sixth grade student at Veterans Memorial Middle School, received an honorable mention at the competition.

“Braille serves as a crucial pathway to success,” said Brooke Dial, director of Special Education at NCSS. “It enables students to enjoy reading, fosters academic achievement, and unlocks opportunities for future careers. Our students diligently cultivate their braille literacy skills, empowering them to access printed materials in their classrooms.

“The Braille Challenge provides a platform for our students to connect with other braille readers statewide. It's a day of celebration for braille literacy, filled with competition, learning, rewards and camaraderie!”

Dr. Duke Bradley III, superintendent of NCSS, commended the students' achievements.

“Our students have showcased remarkable talent at the Braille Challenge over the years, and I am immensely proud of this year's participants,” Bradley said. “Kennedy, Lucas, and Keagan deserve applause for their dedication and exemplary representation of both their schools and our school system at the Challenge. Congratulations to each of them for a job well done!”