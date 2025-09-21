Peachtree Academy students serve the community at Big Haynes Creek Nature Center

COVINGTON, Ga. – As part of Peachtree Academy’s Service Through Scripture initiative, 9th and 10th-grade students spent the day at Big Haynes Creek Nature Center (BHCNC) giving back to their community through hands-on service projects.

Students participated in several impactful activities designed to promote environmental stewardship and community pride:

Litter Walk – Students hiked the trails and wetlands of BHCNC, collecting litter to help preserve the natural beauty and health of the ecosystem.

Garden Power – With shovels and gloves in hand, students dug holes for new trees, laid cardboard, and spread mulch to strengthen the garden and ensure its long-term vitality.

Bloom & Bin Beautification – Students tapped into their creativity, painting colorful designs on trash cans. These vibrant bins will soon be placed at BHCNC, the Georgia International Horse Park, and showcased at the Conyers Cherry Blossom Festival.

“This day was a wonderful opportunity for our students to live out our mission of service,” said Jim Eidson, high school principal. “Not only did they learn the importance of caring for our environment, but they also experienced the joy of contributing to the community in lasting and visible ways.”

Peachtree Academy is grateful to Big Haynes Creek Nature Center, the BHCNC Conservation Manager, and Rockdale County Master Gardeners for partnering to provide such a meaningful experience for students.

The Service Through Scripture program is a monthly initiative at Peachtree Academy that connects faith, learning, and service through projects that bless the community while instilling responsibility, creativity, and leadership in students.