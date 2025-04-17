Peachtree Academy celebrates Panther Day 2025

Last Friday, Peachtree Academy students, staff and faculty came together for Panther Day 2025, the school’s annual Day of Service devoted to giving back to the community through acts of compassion, teamwork and leadership.

Rooted in the school’s Christian values, Panther Day is an opportunity to live out the message of Galatians 5:13: “Through love, serve one another.”

This year’s activities once again reflected Peachtree Academy’s commitment to servant leadership—impacting the world around us with helping hands and humble hearts.

Acts of Service Across All Grades:

From the school’s youngest learners to its high school leaders, students from both the Covington and Conyers campuses participated in meaningful service projects.

First Responder Cookouts were hosted on both campuses to honor the brave men and women who protect the local communities. Local police officers, firefighters and EMTs were served lunch and celebrated with gratitude and respect.

Sixth and seventh-grade students split into three groups to tackle one of three projects.

The groups cleaned up litter at Cricket Trail, did the same at Turner Lake Park in Covington or beautified the Covington campus courtyard.

Eighth-grade students partnered with Keep Newton Beautiful to assist with trail cleanup and garden planting, adding vibrant life to community green spaces.

Ninth-grade students served at Big Haynes Creek, painting butterfly poles, clearing litter, and preparing a wildflower habitat for future growth.

Tenth-grade Students spent the day at Charlie Elliott Wildlife Center, assisting with trail clearing and landscaping in the Discovery Zone.

Eleventh and twelfth-grade students prepared donation materials for an upcoming food drive in partnership with Covington First United Methodist Church.

Two fifth-graders, Phoenix Carney (left) and Alezand'r Chukwu (right) were honored with Heroism Awards during the day of service. Photo via Peachtree Academy

Throughout the day, Peachtree Academy students showcased leadership, teamwork and a commitment to serving others.

To Peachtree Academy, Panther Day is more than just a day on the school calendar—it is a living expression of Peachtree’s mission to pursue excellence with honor.

A special highlight of the day included the presentation of the Heroism Award to two remarkable fifth-gradestudents, Phoenix Carney and Alezand’r Chukwu, for their brave and selfless actions during a choking emergency involving their classmate, Bentley Hutcherson.

Without hesitation, Carney and Chukwu responded swiftly—alerting the teacher and delivering back blows that helped Hutcherson breathe again. Their quick thinking and calm under pressure made all the difference in a critical moment.

A local first responder presented the award during the First Responder Appreciation Cookout at the Covington campus, making the honor even more meaningful.

“Phoenix and Alezand’r are shining examples of compassion and courage,” the Peachtree Academy release stated. “Their actions reflect the very best of our school values, and we are incredibly proud of them.”