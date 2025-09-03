Oxford College at Emory University kicks off 2025-26 academic year

Statistics about the beginning of Oxford College at Emory University’s 2025-26 academic year have been released.

Incoming class

This fall, Oxford welcomed 555 students from the largest and most competitive applicant pool in Oxford’s history. They hail from 36 states plus Washington, DC, Puerto Rico and 17 countries. They were chosen from 23,900 applicants.

Oxford Launch London

For the first time, 45 members of the incoming class will start their Oxford education in London alongside faculty members Sarah Higinbotham and Pablo Palomino. The group will join the rest of their classmates for orientation week on campus before traveling to London, where they will be immersed in a rich cultural and academic environment for their first semester in college.

New faculty and staff

Elise Blasingame (Political Science), Ross Cawthon (Physics), Danielle Griffin (English) and Lyndsey Prosser (Chemistry). Following a national search, Rev. Brent Huckaby was selected as Oxford’s permanent chaplain, and Claire DePalma joined Campus Life as the new director of Life Design, Leadership and Engagement (formerly known as SILT).

Teagle Foundation grant

Oxford recently received a $275,000 grant from the Teagle Foundation in partnership with Emory College of Arts and Sciences. The three-year award is part of Teagle’s prestigious Cornerstone: Learning for Living initiative and will support the humanities through a new Professional Advancement Through Humanities Study (PATHS) certificate program.

Summer Experience Program

This summer, Oxford hosted its fourth annual Summer Experience program for 65 rising sophomores and juniors from Newton County and surrounding high schools. The weeklong program included classes taught by Oxford faculty and workshops focused on college readiness.

Ideas Festival Emory

Oxford College will be the site of the Emory Center for Public Scholarship and Engagement’s second annual Ideas Festival Emory on Saturday, Oct. 18. The festival will feature a stellar lineup of scientists, musicians, writers, filmmakers and other creators and influencers.

