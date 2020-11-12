Newton's Cousins Middle School closed after COVID-19 case discovered

COVINGTON, Ga. — Cousins Middle School closed for in-person learning with the end of classes today, Nov. 11, and will not reopen until Nov. 30 after possibly eight COVID-19 cases were discovered there, a news release stated.

"This decision was made in consultation with the school system’s COVID-19 Response Team and the Georgia Department of Public Health," stated the release from the Newton County School System.

As of Wednesday afternoon, there was one confirmed positive COVID-19 case at the school and seven presumed positive cases, the release said.

As a result, there are approximately 25 other staff members who will likely need to be quarantined.

What does this mean for students?

• All in-person learning students at Cousins Middle School will stay home from school until the scheduled reopening Nov. 30.

• Teachers will spend Thursday, Nov. 12, and Friday, Nov. 13, preparing for the shift to virtual learning.

• The building will be deep-cleaned Wednesday evening.

• Virtual learning, through the Canvas learning management system, will begin on Monday, Nov. 16, for students transitioning to the virtual model. All teachers will return to the building on the same day.

• This closure has no effect on students participating in virtual learning.

• Students who need to pick up medication or other items that they must have during the next two weeks should call the school’s front office to make an appointment, the release stated.

"In addition, students may obtain a free breakfast or lunch meal at any school location. We will provide more information in a later call on procedures for borrowing technology devices during the school closure," the release stated.

What does this mean for all other NCSS students?

"The closing of Cousins Middle School is a necessary precaution as we work to ensure in-person learning can continue in our other schools," the release stated..

"We anticipate, as we have communicated throughout this process, there will be additional quarantines and school closures as we operate during this pandemic.

"We need our entire community to work together: stay home when you’re sick; get tested if you’re symptomatic; report your child’s positive test to their school; if you are directed to quarantine, follow the instructions and limit interaction with non-family members; socially distance, and wear a mask when in public."