Newton teachers working with nonprofit crowdfunding source to fund classroom projects

Newton County Schools announced today, Aug. 31, a new partnership with the national nonprofit DonorsChoose to help teachers tap into a network of 4 million donors to support classroom projects.

Teachers in Newton County Schools have raised $137,000 and completed over 260 projects on DonorsChoose. These projects vary from books to laptops and other tools to enhance the learning environment and support student success.

Newton County Schools is “excited to join the DonorsChoose District Partnership Program,” said Superintendent Samatha M. Fuhrey.

“DonorsChoose affords our teachers the opportunity to share their exceptional ideas for their classrooms with donors from across the country who can help fund these ideas and bring them to fruition,” Fuhrey said.

DonorsChoose is a nonprofit that serves as a crowdfunding platform for teachers, donors, and district administrators alike. It vets each request, ships the funded resources directly to the classroom, and provides thank yous and reporting to donors and school leaders, the release stated.

As one of the 67 members of the DonorsChoose District Partnership Program, Newton County Schools will be able to fully support teachers in the use of the platform, ensure safety and security, and align efforts with the district’s strategic priorities, the release stated.

Newton County Schools will be able to monitor all donated materials, principals will be notified each time a project is funded, and receive early notification when there are new “match” funding opportunities.

“We're excited to have Newton County Schools as a new member of the DonorsChoose District Partnership Program,” said Charles Best, founder and CEO of DonorsChoose. “Newton County Schools teachers and administrators continue to work hard to make sure students succeed, so far they’ve raised $137,000 towards classroom materials from donors across the country.

"We can't wait to see how the DonorsChoose community can support these educators even more through our partnership.”

For more information visit www.donorschoose.org/newtoncountyschools.