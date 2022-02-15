Newton schools set registration for lottery-funded pre-K program

Newton County School System will hold registration for the district’s Georgia lottery funded pre-kindergarten (Pre-K) program during the week of Feb. 28.



Parents should register their children at the elementary school they are zoned to attend next year. Registration for the Pre-K program at the Newton College & Career Academy (NCCA) will be held at the NCCA campus.

Online registration will be available on the district website, www.newtoncountyschools.org and registration packets may also be obtained at each elementary school.

Times for registration are as follows:

• Feb. 28, 2022 8:30 AM – 1:00 PM

• March 1, 2022 8:30 AM – 6:00 PM

• March 2, 2022 8:30 AM – 1:00 PM

• March 3, 2022 8:30 AM – 1:00 PM

• March 4, 2022 8:30 AM – 1:00 PM

Newton County School System has Pre-K slots available at 13 elementary schools and Newton College and Career Academy for the 2022-2023 school year. Children will not be placed on the roster for possible selection until all required documents are submitted. Only custodial parents and legal guardians may register a child for Pre-K. Please note that registration does not guarantee children a slot in the Pre-K program.

Once registration has concluded, students with all documents submitted will have their names placed in a lottery drawing for their school zone for possible selection. Only students with completed registration packets will be eligible for participation in the school system’s lottery selection process.

Pre-K enrollment is determined by school attendance zones. Once all slots are filled, the remaining names will be placed on a waiting list in the order they were drawn during the lottery process and will be called if and when spaces become available.

Children must be 4 years old on or before Sept. 1, 2022, to qualify for enrollment. To register a child for the Newton County Pre-K program, parents should bring a certified birth certificate and two proofs of residence/address — one from each of the two categories below:

• Category 1: Utility bill such—electric, gas, garbage, or water bill in the name of the person enrolling the child.

AND

• Category 2: Current lease, rental agreement, or mortgage statement from the purchase of a home.

Telephone bills, post office addresses, car licenses, credit cards, and Medicaid cards will not be accepted as proof of residence.

If the child does not live with one or both parents, guardianship or custody documents must be presented. Should the child and parent/guardians live with someone else and not have a proof of address in his/her name, a Statement of Legal Residence/Affidavit of Parent/Guardian is needed. Bring the affidavit completed, signed and notarized, along with the two proofs of residence in the name of the person who owns the property.

An affidavit can be obtained from any elementary school and the Newton County Board Office. A notary will be available at registration. If you choose to have your paperwork notarized using the free notary at registration, the person who owns the property must be present with the two proofs of residence outlined above.

In addition to the birth certificate and proofs of residence, parents must also bring the child’s social security card; the Eye, Ear, Dental (EED) and Nutrition Screening Form #3300 (if the child has reached age 4); and Immunization Record Form #3231. Both forms may be obtained from a doctor or the Newton County Health Department.

If there is no Social Security card, a waiver may be signed at the time of registration. Please check with your doctor or the local health department for new immunization requirements.

For more information on the Newton County School System Pre-K program, email PreK@newton.k12.ga.us or call at 770-787-1330, ext. 1268.