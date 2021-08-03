Newton schools Public Relations department wins eight national awards

COVINGTON, Ga. — The Newton County School System’s (NCSS) Office of Public Relations was recently recognized by the National School Public Relations Association (NSPRA) with eight national awards for publications.



NCSS Public Relations Director, Sherri Partee, earned five Awards of Excellence in Writing for various articles.

Partee also earned two Awards of Merit for the district’s 2018-2019 Annual Report and its “We Are NCSS” Magazine.

In addition to the Awards of Excellence and Awards of Merit, she also won one Award of Honorable Mention for the school system’s electronic publication, “NCSS Board Notes.”

All of the district’s award-winning publications are posted on the National School Public Relations Association’s website at www.nspra.org.

“Our department strives to keep all NCSS stakeholders informed of important information through various means of communications,” said Partee. “It’s truly an honor to receive these awards of recognition from the National School Public Relations Association.”

Partee added, “We’d also like to thank Square One Creative Group and EF Pages, publishers of School & Family magazines. Although the Public Relations Department produced the content for the Annual Report, much of the credit for the award-winning publication must go to Square One Creative Group, as they did a fantastic job of putting all of the information together into such a well-designed publication.

“The same goes for EF Pages. They transformed the content we provided into beautiful magazines for our readers to enjoy. While the awards are very special, most important is the fact that we were able to provide our stakeholders with important information regarding our school system.”