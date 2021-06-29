Newton schools name new principals for Live Oak, Fairview

Newton County School System recently announced the appointments of Andrea King as principal of Fairview Elementary School and Tiffany Richardson as principal of Live Oak Elementary School.

The appointments were approved by the Newton County Board of Education during a special called meeting for personnel action on Thursday, June 24.

King will replace LaMoyne Brunson, who transferred to the principal position at Newton County Theme School.

King earned her Education Specialist degree in Educational Administration and Supervision from Lincoln Memorial University in Tennessee, and her Master of Education degree in Early Childhood Education from Kennesaw State University.

She earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Early Childhood Education from Morris Brown College.

The new Fairview principal began her education career in 1994 as a teacher in the Atlanta Public School system. In 2002, she moved to the DeKalb County Public School system as a third-grade teacher.

King served in the classroom for seven years after which she was selected for the highly competitive DeKalb Administrative Leadership Internship program. After one year in the program, she was promoted to an assistant principal position.

Since her promotion, King has served as an assistant principal at a myriad of elementary schools. She has served on both the Georgia State Superintendent’s Teacher Advisory Council and Leadership DeKalb, and she was one of only two recipients in Georgia to receive the Milken Family Foundation Educator of the Year Award.

“I am extremely humbled and honored to become a part of the Newton County School System and to join the Fairview Elementary School family as their new principal,” King said. “I am anxious to roll up my sleeves and get to work alongside the wonderful staff, families, community members, business partners, and students as we strive to continue the established legacy of excellence and foster the warm, loving, high-performance culture at Fairview.”

Richardson will replace Ericka Anderson who accepted a career opportunity outside Georgia. She earned a Doctorate in Educational Leadership and Organization Management from Capella University in 2016 and her Specialist in Educational Leadership and Administration degree from Central Michigan University in 2008.

She earned her master’s degree in Education in Counseling and Psychology from Troy State University in 2004 and her Bachelor of Science degree in Early Childhood Education from Mercer University in 2002.

Richardson currently serves as assistant principal and also has served as an instructional specialist at West Newton Elementary School. She also serves as principal and chief executive program director for the nonprofit Unity Learning Network Inc.

She previously worked for the DeKalb County School System as a turnaround school instructional specialist, assistant principal, district-wide professional learning facilitator, Title I coordinator, and educator/teacher leader.

“I am truly elated about the opportunity to serve the students, families, and staff of Live Oak Elementary,” said Richardson. “I am most excited about the great work we will accomplish on this journey as we serve our students through love in excellence together.”

Samantha Fuhrey, superintendent of the Newton County School System, said, “With their extensive experience, I am confident that Ms. King and Dr. Richardson will continue the culture of high expectations at Fairview Elementary School and Live Oak Elementary School, and I am sure that their knowledge, care, and commitment will lead to continued student and staff success at their respective schools. We welcome each of them to the Newton County School System leadership team.”