Newton schools announce their 2021 AP Scholars

COVINGTON, Ga. — Newton County School System (NCSS) today announced that 60 students earned AP Scholar Awards in recognition of their exceptional achievement on Advanced Placement exams during the 2020-2021 school year.



The College Board’s Advanced Placement Program (AP) provides willing and academically prepared students with the opportunity to take rigorous college-level courses while still in high school, and to earn college credit, advanced placement, or both for successful performance on the AP Exams.

The College Board recognizes several levels of achievement based on student’s performance on AP Exams.

AP Scholar with Distinction Award

Eleven NCSS students qualified for the AP Scholar with Distinction Award by earning an average score of at least 3.5 on all AP Exams taken, and scores of three or higher on five or more of these exams. These students are:

• Alcovy High School: Class of 2021—Brennen Reilly (NCCA) and Natalia Sanchez (NCCA); and Class of 2022 Brianna Francis (NCCA).

• Eastside High: Class of 2021—Warth Haymore, Tabea Lent, and Joyce Li; and Class of 2022—Elizabeth Johnson, Taylor Nealy, Hannah Scharf, and Carson Suriano.

• Newton High: Class of 2021—Nathaniel Nash (NCCA STEM).

AP Scholar with Honor Award

Six Eastside High School students qualified for the AP Scholar with Honor Award by earning an average score of at least 3.25 on all AP Exams taken, and scores of three or higher on four or more of these exams. These students include:

• Eastside High: Class of 2021—Cason Kauffman and Kieu Van Truong; and Class of 2022—Christina Grant, Alice Kennedy, Sa’Real McRae, and Shelby Sharpe.

AP Scholar Award

Forty-two NCSS students qualified for the AP Scholar Award by completing three or more AP Exams with scores of three or higher. These AP Scholars include:

• Alcovy High: Class of 2021—Aderonke Adewumi (NCCA); Class of 2022—Omari Andry (NCCA), LaTayla Billingslea (NCCA), Hunter Borg, Jenifer Gaspar Escandon, Gabriela Sanchez (NCCA), and Eli Woodward (NCCA); Class of 2023—Cara Dougan.

• Eastside High: Class of 2021—Luke Boardman, Hannah Gaston, Lauren Gates, Garrison King, Liam McGiboney, Wallace Morgan, Lily Oftedal, Frances Prieto, Rafael Soria, and Madeline Waters, and Claire Young; Class of 2022—Rivash Deepnarain (NCCA), Kayla Dickerson, Jai Ferdilus, Noah Glover, Holden Hall, Clark Holder, Hannah Jones, Patrick Kelly, Katrina Ozburn, Riley Poynter (NCCA), Matthew Walker, and Sophia Waters; and Class of 2023—Addison Krieger.

• Newton High: Class of 2021—Abigail Caceres (NCCA) and Steven Ton (NCCA); Class of 2022—Jordyn Ash, Morgan Fannin (NCCA), Kaegan Hill (NCCA), Amara Igwilo, Kartik Negi (NCCA), Zayvion Sheppard, Kyle Stoddard, and Kennedy Tindley (NCCA).

Those students still currently enrolled in high school have this school year in which to complete additional college-level work and possibly earn a higher-level AP Scholar Award.

“Advanced Placement classes create a more academically challenging environment for students in preparation for a college experience,” said Shundreia Neely, NCSS Director of Secondary Education.

“This exposure prepares students to better navigate rigorous college level courses. It is an honor for our district to see the number of students earning such remarkable recognitions.

"As we celebrate our AP students’ accomplishments of earning national recognitions as AP Scholars, we also celebrate our AP teachers and school leaders for creating these opportunities and providing support to our students. Proudly, we will continue to increase access and improve performance on AP Exams.”

“The 2020-2021 school year was not easy by any means,” said NCSS Superintendent Samantha Fuhrey. “These students persevered in the midst of a pandemic and I am very proud of them. They have not only challenged themselves by enrolling in these very rigorous AP courses but they have also excelled in them.

"Attaining AP Scholar designation is no easy feat as these are college-level courses. To have so many students named AP Scholars is a testament to the students’ commitment to their studies and their teachers’ dedication to providing rigorous instruction with high expectations in the classroom each and every day.”

Through 34 different college level courses and exams, AP provides willing and academically prepared students with the opportunity to earn college credit or advanced placement and stand out in the college admission process.

Each exam is developed by a committee of college and university faculty and AP teachers, ensuring that AP Exams are aligned with the same high standards expected by college faculty at some of the nation’s leading liberal arts and research institutions.

More than 3,800 colleges and universities annually receive AP scores. Most four-year colleges in the United States provide credit and/or advanced placement for qualifying exam scores.

Research consistently shows that AP students who score a 3 or higher on AP Exams (based on a scale from 1 to 5, with 5 being the highest) typically experience greater academic success in college and have higher college graduation rates than students who do not participate in AP.

The College Board is a nonprofit that connects students to college success and opportunity. Founded in 1900, the College Board was created to expand access to higher education. Today, the membership association is made up of over 6,000 of the world’s leading educational institutions and is dedicated to promoting excellence and equity in education.

Each year, the College Board helps more than 7 million students prepare for a successful transition to college through programs and services in college readiness and college success—including SAT and the Advanced Placement Program. The organization also serves the education community through research and advocacy on behalf of students, educators and schools.