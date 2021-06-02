Newton residents earn degrees from colleges in, outside Georgia

Area resident Kane Wilson Mills received two Bachelor of Arts degrees with honors from Guilford College recently.

Mills graduated with majors in both History in the Honors Program and Political Science from the college in Greensboro, North Carolina.

While at Guilford he played for the Guilford Men's Tennis Team and received the Algie I. Newlin Book Award for the first-year student who demonstrates outstanding potential in the field of History.

Mills graduated high school using Georgia Perimeter College courses in Covington in 2017. He is the son of John and Tamela Mills.

Some other local residents who received college degrees recently included:

• Berry College:

-Audrey McNew of Mansfield;

-Dalton Smith of Covington.

• Georgia College:



-Jalesa Brown of Covington;

-Dalton Cole of Mansfield;

-Coley Edwards of Mansfield;

-Manuel Fils of Oxford;

-Cassie Gray of Covington;

-Victoria Jeske of Mansfield;

-Courtney Johnston of Mansfield;

-Casey O'Neal of Social Circle;

-Blake Rhineheart of Covington;

-Armanda Sands of Covington;

-Brady Seignious of Covington;

-Jordan Thomas of Covington.

• Georgia Southwestern State University:

-Dorothy Bryans of Covington, Bachelor of Business Administration in Marketing, Summa Cum Laude.

• Georgia State University:



-Danette Thomas of Covington, Psychology;

-Rachel Johnston of Social Circle, Marketing.

Both received General Honors Distinction from the university.

• University of North Georgia:

-Keenan Bell of Covington, Bachelor of Science;

-Lauren Beshears of Covington, Bachelor of Business Administration;

-William Cash of Oxford, Associate of Science;

-Kathryn Corbett of Social Circle, Bachelor of Science, Summa Cum Laude;

-Michael Edwards of Newborn, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude;

-Kristin Gibson of Covington, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude;

-David Tupper of Oxford, Master of Education.

• Piedmont University:



-Daniil Kyryllov of Newborn;

-Erin Meadows of Social Circle;

-Kara Paulk of Social Circle.

• University of Scranton:

-Brian Randall Hendricks of Covington, Master of Health Administration degree in Health Administration.

• University of Tampa:

- Clell Carnes of Oxford graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Marine Science-Biology.



