Newton parents can use My Stop app to track child’s school bus

COVINGTON, Ga. — Parents of Newton County School System (NCSS) students can now track their child’s school bus right from their smartphone to quickly determine its current location and projected arrival time.

The NCSS Pupil Transportation Department is offering the Versatrans My Stop app for free to parents of children in the district. By simply logging on to the app, a parent can see if the bus is on the way or has already passed their child’s assigned stop. The My Stop app only tracks a student’s schedule bus route to and from school; it does not track field trip buses.

And the program updates the current location of the school bus automatically, every five seconds. As a result, estimated arrival times are quickly recalculated should the bus experience a traffic delay or other issue.



My Stop is accessible on any internet accessible computer or available for download via iPad, iPhone, Tablet, or Android mobile device. See flyer below for instructions.

• Download PDF of My Stop App Instructions

• MyStop App Instructions-Spanish

If you have any questions regarding transportation or E-Link, please email MyStop@newton.k12.ga.us or contact the pupil transportation department at 770-784-2909.