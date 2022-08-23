Newton middle schoolers bring home medals from California conference

COVINGTON, Ga. — The Liberty Middle School FCCLA Knights brought home numerous awards and medals from the recent National Leadership Conference in San Diego, California.

Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) is a national student organization that helps students become leaders and address personal, family, work, and societal issues through Family and Consumer Sciences education.

The Liberty Middle team joined more than 7,000 FCCLA student members, advisers, and guests at the San Diego Convention Center June 29 to July 3 to participate in the annual National Leadership Conference (NLC).

Chapter advisor Felicia Hodges said the conference provided Liberty students opportunities for listening to inspiring speakers, attending youth workshops, competing on the national level, and networking with other youth leaders.

The theme of this year’s conference was “Make It Count,” which inspired attendees to share how they make it count while exploring career opportunities, developing leadership skills, and growing personally while making a difference in their families and communities.

In competitive events, Liberty Middle School FCCLA Knights placed in the top three in two categories, top 10 in one category and top 20 in two categories.

Individual results for team members include the following:

• Nina Ware and Clarkston Lowe placed fifth in the nation for their Chapter in Review display and earned silver medals.

• Alexcia Delamar placed second in the nation in her category, “Digital Stories for Change” and brought home a gold medal and a second-place plaque.

• Kanya Kossonou placed in the top 20 in the nation at 14th place overall in her category, “Entrepreneurship.” She brought home a silver medal for her efforts.

• Tamaya Duncombe and Kylah Thomas earned second place honors in the category, “Food Innovations.” They each won gold medals and second place plaques.

• Emily Armendariz and Lauren Parsons placed in the top 20 in the nation in the “Repurpose & Redesign” category, earning them each a silver medal.

“I am very proud of all my students for their accomplishments, and the strides they have made to becoming great leaders,” said Hodges. “My heart was overwhelmed witnessing my students being recognized on the national stage.

"I’m sure the 2022 FCCLA NLC experience will be inspiration for the students to strive for and accomplish more in their future both academically and within the community.”