Newton High School announces Class of 2025 Top 10 Graduates

Newton High School has announced the names of the top ten graduates of the Class of 2025. Leading the way are valedictorian, Aniya Wren, and salutatorian, Nicol Vives. Each of the top ten graduates have exciting prospects ahead of them as they prepare for life after high school.
Newton High Schools 2025 Top 10 Graduates are:
- Aniya Wren—Aniya, the valedictorian, plans to attend an HBCU and major in nursing. She chose Ms. Alainna Evans as her top teacher.
- Nicol Vives—Nicol, the salutatorian, will attend Emory University to major in biology on a pre-med track. Her career goal is to become an anatomic pathologist. She chose Dr. Cecily Gunter as her top teacher.
- Karian Christmas—Karian plans to attend a four-year college an major in computer science with a double minor in cybersecurity and math. After college, show would like to become a software developer. She chose Ms. Maureen Ryan as her favorite teacher.
- Isaiah Edmondson—Isaiah plans to major in biology on a pre-med track at a four-year university. His career goal is to become a doctor. Isaiah chose Dr. Enedine Andre-Perales as his favorite teacher.
- Jaylen Fannin—Jaylen plans to attend Tuskegee University and earn a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering. His career goal is to become an aerospace engineer. Jaylen chose Ms. Taylor Moody as his top teacher.
- Halyn Hall—Halyn plans to attend Augusta University and major in biology on a pre-med track before attending medical school. Her career goal is to become a surgeon. Halyn chose Ms. Kelly Elder as her favorite teacher.
- Alainah Jackson—Alainah plans to attend a four-year college and major in news media with a minor in political science. She eventually plans to pursue a Ph.D. in Journalistic Studies. Alainah chose Dr. Marcus Williams as her favorite teacher.
- Jasim Momin—Jasim plans to attend Georgia Tech as a business administration major. He plans to pursue an MBA and a dual degree. Jasim chose Mr. Ryan Allred as his top teacher.
- Joshua Patterson—Joshua plans to attend Mercer University as a computer science major. His career goal is to become a game designer. Joshua selected Ms. Jasmine El-Jourbagy as his favorite teacher.
- Patricia Phillips—Patricia plans to major in psychology and obtain a Ph.D. Her career goal is to become a child psychiatrist. Patricia chose Mr. Zach Ames as her top teacher.