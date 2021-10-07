Newton High School announces 2021 Homecoming court

Newton High School has announced its 2021 Homecoming Court.

Members of the Court include Lola Febres, Kiersten Foster, Jeania Guillot, Jewel Harper, Jaylen Jackson, Kenedy Johnson, Destini Jones, Nolan McCamy, Jayden Perry-Smith, Tanner Westbrook, Faith Wilson, Chelsea Williams, Jalen Wimbush, Christopher Wright and Ephraim Wright.

The school will celebrate its Homecoming Week Oct. 18 to 22, which will lead up to its Homecoming football game against Mill Creek High School Oct. 22 at 7:30 p.m. at Sharp Stadium.