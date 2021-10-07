By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Newton High School announces 2021 Homecoming court
Newton High School 2021 Homecoming court
Seated from left, Faith Wilson, Kenedy Johnson, Kiersten Foster, Destini Jones and Jewel Harper; standing, front row, Jeania Guillot, Lola Febres and Chelsea Williams; back row, Christopher Wright, Ephraim Wright, Tanner Westbrook, Jaylen Jackson, Nolan McCamy, Jayden Perry-Smith and Jalen Wimbush. - photo by Photo Courtesy of Newton County Schools

Newton High School has announced its 2021 Homecoming Court.

Members of the Court include Lola Febres, Kiersten Foster, Jeania Guillot, Jewel Harper, Jaylen Jackson, Kenedy Johnson, Destini Jones, Nolan McCamy, Jayden Perry-Smith, Tanner Westbrook, Faith Wilson, Chelsea Williams, Jalen Wimbush, Christopher Wright and Ephraim Wright. 

The school will celebrate its Homecoming Week Oct. 18 to 22, which will lead up to its Homecoming football game against Mill Creek High School Oct. 22 at 7:30 p.m. at Sharp Stadium.