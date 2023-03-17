Newton County's Alcovy High School names top 10 graduates of 2023

Alcovy High School recently announced the names of the top 10 graduates of the Class of 2023.

Leading the way are valedictorian Theresa “Chantel” Boney, and salutatorian Natalie Henderson.

Each of the top 10 graduates have exciting prospects ahead of them as they prepare for life after high school.

Top 10 graduates include:

• Theresa “Chantel” Boney—The valedictorian of the Class of 2023, Boney plans to attend Louisiana State University an major in animal science. She would like to pursue a career in veterinary medicine. Boney selected Roberta Axson as her top teacher.

• Natalie Henderson — The salutatorian of the Class of 2023, Henderson plans to pursue an internship for a local manufacturing company. She would eventually like to combine her engineering experience with her love for animals and make prosthetics to help handicapped/disabled animals. She chose Zachary Pitts as her top teacher.

• Lucero Alvarado—Alvarado plans to attend a four-year college/university and major in Information Technology. She chose Pamela Consuegra as her top teacher.

• Cara Dougan—Dougan plans to attend college as a neuroscience major (pre-med) with the hopes of going to medical school to become a surgeon. She chose Mack Hardwick as her top teacher.

• Danielle Foster—Foster plans to major in computer science in college with a minor in psychology. She would like to develop applications to aid those with mental health issues. She chose Heather Henderson as her top teacher.

• Suniyah Gibson—Gibson plans to attend Mercer University after graduation. Her career goal is to become an anesthesiologist. Gibson selected Mack Hardwick as her top teacher.

• Angel Goines—Goines plans to attend college and major in psychology. She would like to earn a doctorate degree and become a therapist. She chose Amy Fraser as her top teacher.

• Carltajah Jackson—Jackson plans to attend college and major in nursing. Her career goal is to become a pediatric registered nurse. She chose Miranda Lamb as her top teacher.

• Joash Petit-Frere—Petit-Frere plans to start a career in game design after graduation. He chose Michelle Nichols as his top teacher.

• Savannah Stanton—Stanton plans to continue her college education and work to obtain a master’s degree in mathematics with an emphasis in actuarial science while continuing her job as a pharmacy technician. She chose Michelle Nichols as her top teacher.



