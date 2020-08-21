Newton County Schools unveils meal delivery program

COVINGTON, Ga. — On Monday, Aug. 24, Newton County School System will begin delivering breakfast and lunch meals to all students free of charge until Sept. 4. Once school begins on Sept. 8, meals will be provided based on meal benefit eligibility or current meal pricing.Parents and guardians can track where their student’s meal is in the delivery route by downloading the free NCSS MyStop app that displays where the bus delivery stop is located as well as the arrival time for the school bus.According to NCSS Operations Technology Coordinator, DeAnna Joiner, the free My Stop App is accessible from a smartphone or tablet as well as a desktop computer. From a smartphone or tablet, parents should access the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store and search for the “Versatrans My Stop”. Open the app, select “Newton County School System (Georgia), and enter the student’s information. From a desktop computer, parents may visit the following link to sign into the web-based software: versatransweb04.tylertech.com/NewtonCounty/onscreen/mystop/loginmobile.aspx Parents may visit the following link for additional login instructions: newtoncountyschools.org/parents/my_stop_app As stated, free meals will be delivered to all students who live in Newton County through Sept. 4. On the first day of school, Sept. 8, fees will be charged for meals based on the general pricing schedule for NCSS meals.

Prices for the 2020-2021 school year are as follows:



GROUP BREAKFAST LUNCH Elementary $1.00 $2.10 Middle $1.25 $2.30 High $1.25 $2.30 Reduced (All) $0.30 $0.40

Upon the start of the school year, parents may both pre-pay and pre-order meals for their student(s) by visiting mypaymentplus.com.

“We highly encourage parents and guardians to make online payments using our MyPayments Plus program to increase our safety efforts,” said Abdul Lindsay, Director of School Nutrition for NCSS. “The online payments are a simple, safe and secure way to make payments to student accounts any time day or night. Plus, parents can use the system to check student meal balances, view meal history, and make online payments, and pre-order meals.”

According to Lindsay, parents may apply for free and reduced price breakfast and lunches if they meet certain economic eligibilities. Households seeking free and reduced eligibility are required to submit Free and Reduced household applications. Parents who have already been notified that their children qualify for free lunch for 2020-2021 need not reapply. Applications for free and reduced meals may be submitted online at newton.strataapps.com.

“Our goal is to provide healthy meals to our students as we know that nutrition plays an important role in student success,” said Dr. Michael Barr, NCSS Chief Operations Officer. “We look forward to continuing to provide meals to all students through this expanded program and encourage all parents to prepare to pre-pay and pre-order meals once the school year officially begins on September 8. Anyone with questions or concerns about our meal program may visit the school nutrition website at www.newtonschoolnutrition.org or call us at 678-342-5609.