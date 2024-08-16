Newton County Schools Partners with Oxford College of Emory University to Waive $75 Application Fee

Newton County Schools (NCS) is pleased to announce that Oxford College of Emory University has waived the $75 application fee for all NCS students applying to the college. This initiative is part of an ongoing partnership between the school system and the prestigious college, aimed at making higher education more accessible to students in the local community.

Dr. Kelley Lips, Dean of Enrollment Services at Oxford College, shared insights into how this decision was made

"We recognize the amazing talent of our local students here in Newton County. It is not uncommon for students to be reluctant to attend their local college or university.," Lips said. "They often think it is too close to home and they won't have a true college experience. To address this, we decided to encourage them to consider Oxford as a viable option on their list of schools. This initiative is part of several efforts we've introduced to strengthen our connection with local students and educational partners. By waiving the application fee, we aim to make the college application process more accessible and appealing, while encouraging students to explore the opportunities that await them at Oxford College."

The waiver of the application fee is specifically designed to help ease the financial burden associated with applying to college.

"Our primary goal in waiving the application fee for NCS students is to reduce the financial burden associated with applying to college.," Lips said. "We understand that the application process can be costly, and we want to alleviate this pressure for local families. This initiative is a step toward creating greater access to Oxford for local students, ensuring that financial constraints do not hinder their educational aspirations. Additionally, we aim to deepen our partnerships with the local community and school systems, reinforcing our commitment to supporting the education of students in Newton County."

Dr. Duke Bradley, III, Superintendent of Newton County Schools, expressed his enthusiasm for this partnership

"This collaboration with Oxford College is a meaningful step toward providing our students with opportunities that can transform their futures," Bradley said. "By removing barriers to access, we are opening doors for our students to pursue their academic goals without the worry of financial constraints. The Newton County Board of Education and I are grateful to Oxford College for their continued support and commitment to the success of our students."

Dr. Badia Ahad, Dean of Oxford College of Emory University, stated, "At Oxford College, we recognize the significance of making higher education more accessible. Waiving the application fee is a small yet meaningful step in our continuous efforts to enhance our collaboration with Newton County Schools. Our aim is to present ourselves as a viable and attractive option for academically talented students in our community."

Lips also expressed the college’s hopes for the outcome of this initiative

"By waiving this fee, we hope to attract talented and academically driven students who are looking for an environment that will challenge and nurture their potential," Lips said. "Our goal is to inspire these students to explore the vast possibilities that Oxford offers, including fostering curiosity in the classroom, encouraging global experiences, and applying hands-on learning. We want to introduce them to an Oxford College that is deeply integrated with the remarkable resources available in Newton County, creating a mutually beneficial relationship that enriches both the students' academic experiences and our community as a whole."

This partnership between Newton County Schools and Oxford College underscores a shared commitment to providing exceptional educational opportunities for local students. Both institutions look forward to seeing more NCS students consider Oxford College as a steppingstone to their future academic and career success.