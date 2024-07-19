Newton County Schools Launches Teen Tech Program

Newton County Schools announced the launch of its innovative Teen Tech program, an internship initiative designed to introduce 11th and 12th grade students to a wide array of technology careers and provide them with essential skills for success in the tech industry.

Aligned with the commitment to providing E3 (engagement, exposure, and experiences), the Teen Tech program offers a comprehensive summer internship for K-12 students in the district. This initiative aims to cultivate career-readiness skills such as device maintenance, critical thinking, problem-solving, collaboration, and knowledge construction through industry-recognized certifications from Google.

“By integrating problem-solving ‘break-fix’ scenarios, cleaning procedures, team-building opportunities, and certification training, we empower students with practical knowledge, fostering a skilled tech workforce within our district and building a pipeline for our STA (school technical assistants) positions, which are high-turnover areas,” said Craig Dinn, NCS director of technology services.

"The NCS Instructional Technology and Technology Services departments have collaborated to offer an exceptional opportunity for our students this summer. We are thrilled to launch the Teen Tech program and provide our students with a unique opportunity to gain hands-on experience and insight into the technology industry," said Dr. Jennifer Williams, instructional technology director.

The Teen Tech program is designed to achieve several key objectives. Students will explore various technology career paths, including software development, cybersecurity, data analysis and IT support, providing a broad understanding of potential opportunities. Participants will receive hands-on training in fundamental technical skills, such as coding, web development, and hardware troubleshooting. The program emphasizes essential workplace skills like communication, teamwork, time management, and problem-solving, critical for success in any technology-related job. Students will engage in meaningful projects that allow them to apply their technical knowledge in real-world scenarios.

Each student will be paired with tech industry professionals who will offer guidance, share experiences, and serve as role models. Visits to tech companies and guest speakers from industry giants such as Home Depot, Google, Microsoft and Intel will provide students with valuable insights into the tech field. The program promotes discussions on ethical considerations related to technology, including responsible data use, privacy, and cybersecurity awareness. Students will create videos on digital citizenship, developing storyboards and scripts.

Students will receive assistance in exploring higher education options and developing a roadmap for their future tech careers. Guidance will be provided to help students create a portfolio of their tech-related projects and achievements, valuable for college applications or job interviews. Each student will leave with a resume that includes their new skills and letters of recommendation. Regular assessments of students' progress will be conducted, with constructive feedback provided to help them improve their skills and prepare for post-secondary education or the workforce.