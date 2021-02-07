Newton County Schools: Celebrating 150 years in education

COVINGTON, Ga. — Newton County Schools was established Feb. 7, 1871, but the county’s origin of public education has been traced back to years prior.

In celebrating the schools system’s 150th anniversary, The Covington News recently spent time researching the district’s beginnings with aid from the Historical Society of Newton County among others.

Before 1860, public education was not a priority.

Federal, state and local governments placed little emphasis on schooling by shelling out minor funds in the early 1800s, according to “History of Newton County Georgia,” a book compiled and released by the county’s historical society in 1988. But as the 19th century was coming to a close, local and state leaders increased their efforts to make education available on a much larger level than ever before.

In 1867, the Georgia Teachers Association was established, which would play a vital role in the creation of public education we know today. Four of its original members hailed from Newton County (Gustavus Orr, T.J. Hill, Joseph S. Stewart and Alexander Means). Another force in the creation of public education was the formation of the Freedmen’s Bureau by an act of Congress in 1865.

The object of the bureau was to protect former slaves from the development of laws that tried to limit their freedom. Between 1866 and 1870, the bureau spent nearly $5 million to pay teachers, construct and rent schools, and establish black colleges and “normal schools,” according to the historical society’s findings.

The area’s first Freedmen’s school was reported in 1866. It was located in Covington and had 25 students taught by Edward Putry. By 1867, a local Freedmen’s school was described as one with more than 100 students taught by C.A. Sprague.

In August 1870, the Freedmen’s Bureau withdrew from Georgia, which made it difficult for Black people to receive a quality education because of their systematic exclusion. Black teachers at the time were poorly trained, however, in October 1887, the legislature mandated all licensed teachers must attend all sessions of teacher institutes held in their respective counties.

Black schools in Newton County did not receive tax funding until the 1870s, according to the historical society’s findings.

Despite the adversity, there were 27 schools for Blacks across Newton County with 1,489 students enrolled by 1912. Most were held in churches and community buildings, though it is unclear if the county owned or supported any of the school buildings.

After the Civil War ended and Georgia rejoined the Union, the Newton County Schools Board of Education was formed, including charter members Henry Twiggs, Henry L. Graves, A.J. Webb, J.J. Dearing, Thomas C. Davis, J.W. Smith, L.S. Mann, E.L. Thomas, Henry Gaither, Asbury C. Mixon, T.W. Meriwether and L.M. Brown.

Dearing was elected the first board president of Newton County Schools and served in that capacity until December 1890 when he was succeeded by Harry H. Stone. Shaw was elected secretary of the board and county school commissioner.

Under Stone’s leadership, the school system established a traveling library. Several hundred books were purchased and put in boxes. Each school was allowed to keep one or two boxes for a short time. The library system was considered the first of its kind.

According to superior court records, there was an average of 1,450 students attending Newton County schools per month in 1877. By 1912, there were 26 school locations for white students in Newton County with a total of 1,890 students enrolled and 56 teachers. Schools were limited to a seven-grade system at the time.

In 1904, the district was first in the South to execute a school consolidation when four schools were combined into Heard-Mixon School, which drew national attention. The “Southern Agriculturalist” of Springfield, Massachusetts, sent a reporter to investigate and a write a feature on the consolidation. In 1907, Newton won first place in the state for school improvement. In 1912, Newton County Schools was cited by the National Education Association as one of the state’s two leading county systems.

Under the direction of George C. Adams, Newton County Schools started the Boy’s Corn Club, which was believed to be the forerunner of the National 4-H Club.







