Newton County Schools announces three new principals for 2025-26 school year

At the May 13 meeting of the Newton County Board of Education, three veteran Newton County Schools (NCS) educators were appointed to serve as principals for the 2025-2026 school year.

Dr. Vanshelle Turner was named principal of Indian Creek Middle School, Mr. Michael Chapple was appointed principal of Alcovy High School and Ms. Keisa Gatewood was selected to lead Cousins Middle School.

All three bring extensive educational experience, strong leadership skills and a commitment to student success.

Mr. Michael Chapple

Chapple has been appointed principal of Alcovy High School. He has served as principal of Indian Creek Middle School (ICMS) since 2022 and previously served as assistant principal at Newton High School.

Before joining Newton County Schools, he held leadership and instructional roles in both Fulton County and Clayton County public school systems.

Chapple holds a Bachelor of Arts in Mass Media from Clark Atlanta University, a Master of Science in Education in Media Design and Technology from Full Sail University and an Education Specialist degree in Educational Leadership from Liberty University.

“Leaving my Indian Creek family is bittersweet,” Chapple said. “Over the past three years, we’ve transformed ICMS into a true community—a place where people feel connected, supported, and proud to be.

“I am truly honored and excited for the opportunity to lead one of the high schools in NCS. It is both humbling and inspiring to be entrusted with the continued growth and excellence of Alcovy High School. My first step as principal will be to listen—actively and intentionally. I want to hear from the community, faculty, and students, to understand what makes Alcovy High School a great place, and to learn where they believe we can grow and improve together.”

According to a personnel report, the board of education approved the resignation of current Alcovy principal Dr. Kristopher Williams in late February. Dr. Thomas Lowe, one of Alcovy’s assistant principals, is also resigning.

Dr. Vanshelle Turner

Currently the principal of South Salem Elementary School, Turner has been named the next principal of Indian Creek Middle School. She replaces Chapple, who was promoted to lead Alcovy High School.

Turner joined NCS in 2021 as an assistant principal at South Salem, where she was later promoted to principal.

Before her time in Newton County, she served in both DeKalb County Schools and Atlanta Public Schools.

She holds a Bachelor of Science in Early Childhood Education from Georgia State University, a Master of Arts in Educational Leadership from Argosy University, an Educational Specialist Degree in Innovations in Early Childhood from Brenau University and a Doctor of Education in Early Childhood Education from Brenau University.

“South Salem Elementary School has been a labor of love and dedication,” Turner said. “Since this was my first principalship—and there is nothing like the first—I will always be a Spartan. I want to thank the Spartan family for welcoming me and allowing me to lead with my heart in the best interest of our scholars.

“I am incredibly proud to be named principal of Indian Creek Middle and excited about the incredible opportunities that lie ahead. My top priority is building relationships. While academics are essential, nothing replaces the human connectedness that must be present to move in harmony. As the leader of Indian Creek, I aim to continue expecting great things from every scholar and staff member, knowing that ‘all things are possible, if we believe.’”

Ms. Keisa Gatewood

Gatewood will take over as principal of Cousins Middle School. She currently serves as assistant principal at Veterans Memorial Middle School and brings over two decades of education experience to her new role.

Gatewood began her teaching career in Clayton County in 2001 before joining Newton County Schools in 2005, where she taught at both Fairview and West Newton Elementary Schools. She also served briefly in Rockdale County Public Schools before returning to NCS in 2018 as an instructional coach and later as assistant principal at Veterans Memorial.

She holds a Bachelor of Science in Broadcast Journalism from Georgia Southern University, a Master of Science in Early Childhood Education from Mercer University, a Master of Science in Reading Education from Walden University, an Educational Specialist in Curriculum, Instruction, Management and Administration from Nova Southeastern University and a Master of Science in Library Media and Technology from Georgia College and State University.

“Leaving Veterans Memorial is bittersweet because this school has truly been my family,” Gatewood said. “I’m so thankful for the relationships, growth, and memories I’ve experienced here.

“I’m honored and excited to lead Cousins Middle School. My first steps will be all about listening, learning, and connecting. I want Cousins to be a place where every student is empowered, every teacher is supported, and every family feels valued. I know that together, we will create something great.”

NCS Superintendent Dr. Duke Bradley congratulated the newly appointed principals.

“Dr. Turner, Mr. Chapple, and Ms. Gatewood are all deeply respected leaders who have demonstrated their ability to build strong relationships and deliver results,” Bradley said. “Their appointments reflect our commitment to advancing leadership from right here within our district.”