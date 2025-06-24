Newton County Schools announces new elementary principals for 2025-26

The Newton County Board of Education approved the appointments of Dr. Matt Body and Dr. Laurie C. Weaver as principals of Rocky Plains Elementary School and South Salem Elementary School, respectively, at its Tuesday, June 17, 2025, board meeting.

Body will take the helm at Rocky Plains Elementary, home of the Cougars. He brings with him a wealth of educational leadership experience and a deep connection to the Newton County School System.

Most recently, he served as assistant principal at Newton High School, a role he returned to in 2023 after previously serving in the same capacity from 2018-20.

Body’s experience also includes service as both an elementary assistant principal and principal in the Troup County School System. He previously served as a high school English teacher in Gwinnett County Public Schools.

Body holds a Bachelor of Science in English Literature from Southern Oregon University, a Master of Arts in Teaching from Eastern Oregon University and a Doctor of Education from Walden University.

“I am humbled by Dr. Bradley and the Board’s confidence in me,” Body said. “I know there were many qualified candidates for a school like Rocky Plains. The fact that our board and superintendent saw me as the person to lead this dynamic community humbled me profoundly.”

Body plans to prioritize relationships as he begins this new chapter.

“My first task at Rocky Plains will be to meet the staff and community,” Body said. “I look forward to shaking hands, making connections, and finding how I can best serve the school and community.”

At South Salem Elementary School, Dr. Laurie C. Weaver will assume the role of principal. Weaver currently serves as the Curriculum and STEM Coordinator (PreK–5) in the Greene County School System and has previously worked as an assistant principal, classroom teacher, and adjunct professor. Her career includes instructional roles in DeKalb, Rockdale, and Henry County Schools, with her teaching career beginning in Columbus, Ohio.

Weaver earned her Bachelor of Science in Elementary/Secondary Education from Youngstown State University, a Master of Science in Reading and Literacy from Walden University, an Educational Leadership Certification from Georgia State University, and a Doctor of Education in Educational Leadership from Argosy University.

“It is truly an honor to be named the principal of South Salem Elementary School,” Weaver said. “I am grateful to Dr. Bradley and the Board of Education for entrusting me with this important role. Their confidence in my leadership means a great deal, and I intend to lead with transparency, integrity, and a student-first mindset.”

As she steps into her new position, Weaver shared that her initial focus will be on building relationships and understanding the school community.

“My first and ongoing work will be to listen, learn, and engage in building relationships with students, staff, families and community partners,” Weaver said. “It’s important to me that I understand the inner workings of South Salem—what’s working well and where we have room to grow.”

Weaver’s goals include strengthening academic achievement, fostering a nurturing climate and providing teachers with the support and tools they need to elevate student learning.

“Ultimately, my vision is that every child who enters our school feels safe, valued, and inspired, and that every staff member feels supported and heard,” Weaver said.