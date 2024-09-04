Newton County Schools Announces 2024 AP Scholars





Newton County Schools (NCS) has announced that 162 students have earned AP Scholar Awards in recognition of their exceptional achievement on AP Exams during the 2023-24 school year. The College Board’s Advanced Placement Program (AP) provides willing and academically prepared students with the opportunity to take rigorous college-level courses while still in high school, and to earn college credit, advanced placement, or both for successful performance on the AP Exams.

The College Board recognizes several levels of achievement based on student’s performance on AP Exams.

AP Scholar with Distinction Award

Thirty-two NCS students qualified for the AP Scholar with Distinction Award by earning an average score of at least 3.5 on all AP Exams taken, and scores of three or higher on five or more of these exams. These students are:

• Alcovy High: Francisco Alvarado, Jr.

• Eastside High: Kaiden Blazina, Bennett Brooks, Bella DeLoach, Gabrielle Hairston, Malorie Jackson, Morgan Jeffries, Sara McLendon, Henry Meller, Anna Osborn, Annalie Parker, Simon Reid, Malachi Scharf, Robby Thomas, Jr., Benjamin Weaver, Darren White, Jaynice Yao, Breanna Epps, Charles Guerrero, Lauren Hall, Colin McGowan, Jordan Nealy, Emma Oftedal, Andrew Sanders, Brandt Spivey, Lila Whitmire, and Jessica Wilson.

• Newton High: Huda Asker, Allie Danilchuk, Tre’von Davis, Marc Goring, and Lydia Hall.

AP Scholar with Honor Award

Twenty-seven NCS students qualified for the AP Scholar with Honor Award by earning an average score of at least 3.25 on all AP Exams taken, and scores of three or higher on four or more of these exams. These students include:

• Alcovy High: Kianna Felix and Kayla White.

• Eastside High: Blythe Edgar, Derek Gawlinski, Bryson Strickland, Charles Briggs, Taylor Brown, Kennedy Cranford, Abby Malcom, Caroline Patil, Chandler Shurtz, Braydon Smith, Gauresh Vittal, Cole Wilson, Ezekiel Bristow, Layna Cher, Jade Gatt, Trevor Hay, Hannah Holcombe, Samuel Kennon, and Cameron Potter.

• Newton High: Jayden Bailey, Megan George, Savannah Jones, Joshua Patterson, Sabreea Solomon, and Denise Vale.

AP Scholar Award

One hundred and three NCS students qualified for the AP Scholar Award by completing three or more AP Exams with scores of three or higher. These AP Scholars include:

• Alcovy High: Addison Armendariz, Madison Bruce, YaKari Bryant, Scott Cole, Caden Coody, Nevaeh Craven, Aaron Gamino, Omar Garcia, Memphis Kennedy, Abigail Kitchens, Ayden Lipscomb, Rachel-Ann McGinnis, Branson Moore, Joshua Moreland, Matthew Mullinax, Justin Sharp, Valeria Tapia-Padilla, Samariah Uscanga, and Ella Whitehead.

• Eastside High: Ryan Bell, Aubrey Burton, Avery Jewell, William Johnson, Matty Lumpkin, Sophie Mobley, Rylan Roper, Nicholas Standen, Allie Vaughn, Jack Baker, Savannah Brown, Sophia Brown, Jonathan Crawford, Layla Crayon, Adriana Dawson, Nathaniel Ehret, Liban Fozi, Kevin Gabriel, Thomas Hill, Madeline Killman, Ava Kitchens, Kaitlyn Larios, Michah May, Abigail McCrackin, Tarik Mosley, Tremya

Proby, Sarai Rangel, Cassandra Schneider, Benjamin Silfies, Nicole Thomas, Reid Tuttle, Anna Underwood, Hannah Wilhite, Abigail Adams, Charleigh Adams, Elizabeth Bryan, Destiny Carter, Sasha Chavez Ramirez, Sarah Chism, Cheyenne Colley, Jada Davis, Payton Dozier, Kushal Dwaram, Hannah Edge, Tucker Edmondson, Tyler Edmondson, Daizon Epps, Lindsey Gaston, Kalyn Hansen, Serenity Hays, Tommy Hodges, Tyler Hope, Dylan Jones, Hannah Lockerman, Kaylee Mobley, Abigail Morgan, Marielle Munakwa, Evelyn O’Kelley, Jenit Patel, Grayson Poynter, Bobby Stephens, Kenzie Thompson, and Ashton Wade.

• Newton High: Jackson Allred, Emilee Beal, Jamora Cain, Kyle Doepke, Isaiah Edmondson, Kason Ewing, Jaylen Fannin, Alexaray Gale, Bryan Gallardo, Jose Garcia-Garcia, Taje George, Kennedi Leary, William Mejia-Sanchez, Hulet Neely, Ngan Nguyen, Patricia Phillips, Sabrina Scott, Nolan Stanfield, Bailey Stover, Cooper Stover, and Nicol Vives.

While many of our AP Scholars graduated with the Class of 2024, several are still enrolled in high school and as a result, have this school year in which to complete additional college-level work and possibly earn a higher-level AP Scholar Award.

“We are deeply proud of all our AP scholars and celebrate their outstanding achievement on the AP exams,” said Ms. Lauren LaMont, NCS Assistant Superintendent for Teaching and Learning. “This accomplishment is a testament to our students’ deep commitment to their education and to the dedication of our teachers and staff, who work tirelessly to prepare our students for success.”

Through 34 different college level courses and exams, AP provides willing and academically prepared students with the opportunity to earn college credit or advanced placement and stand out in the college admission process. Each exam is developed by a committee of college and university faculty and AP teachers, ensuring that AP Exams are aligned with the same high standards expected by college faculty at some of the nation’s leading liberal arts and research institutions. More than 3,800 colleges and universities annually receive AP scores. Most four-year colleges in the United States provide credit and/or advanced placement for qualifying exam scores. Research consistently shows that AP students who score a 3 or higher on AP Exams (based on a scale from 1 to 5, with 5 being the highest) typically experience greater academic success in college and have higher college graduation rates than students who do not participate in AP.

The College Board is a mission-driven not-for-profit organization that connects students to college success and opportunity. Founded in 1900, the College Board was created to expand access to higher education. Today, the membership association is made up of over 6,000 of the world’s leading educational institutions and is dedicated to promoting excellence and equity in education.

Each year, the College Board helps more than seven million students prepare for a successful transition to college through programs and services in college readiness and college success—including SAT and the Advanced Placement Program. The organization also serves the education community through research and advocacy on behalf of students, educators and schools.