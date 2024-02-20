Newton County School System to Host 2024 Teacher Job Fair

The Newton County School System (NCSS) invites you to join it at its upcoming Teacher Job Fair on Saturday, March 2, at Eastside High School, located at 140 Georgia Highway 142 in Covington.

From 9 a.m. to noon, NCSS school administrators will be onsite, conducting interviews and hiring educators for the 2024-2025 school year.

"Whether you specialize in elementary or secondary education, we have rewarding teaching positions available just for you," a NCSS press release stated.

Nyree Sanders, NCSS' director of human resources for Newton County Schools, shared her excitement for the event.

“We are excited to announce teaching opportunities at both elementary and secondary levels," Sanders said. "To sweeten the deal, we are offering a $1,000 signing incentive to eligible teachers who join our team. This incentive will be granted upon commencing employment with NCSS in August. In addition, we are offering a $500 annual stipend to secondary math and foreign language teachers.”

To secure a spot at the Job Fair, people can apply on the NCSS website and complete the convenient Eventbrite Registration Form.

Applicants are encouraged to gather essential documents for the online application, including your current resume, college transcripts, test scores, exemption scores for GACE program assessments (if applicable), and teaching certificate or certificate of eligibility (if applicable).

"We extend a warm invitation to prospective applicants still in school, with graduation on the horizon," a press release stated.

To be considered for a position with NCSS for the 2024-2025 school year, applicants must not be under contract with another school system during that period.

“We anticipate hiring between 200 and 250 teachers for the upcoming school year. Positions are available in special education, elementary education at all grade levels, and middle and high school for language arts, social studies, math, and science," Sanders said. "Additionally, we are looking for talented Spanish, art, and music teachers to join our team.”

"Conveniently located in Covington, Georgia, just 40 miles east of Atlanta on Interstate 20, NCSS offers outstanding career opportunities along with an excellent benefits package," a press release stated. "Our balanced school calendar is designed to accommodate both students and employees. At NCSS, we prioritize diversity and do not discriminate on the basis of race, sex, color, religion, national origin, age, or handicap in educational programs, activities, or employment practices."

For more details about the 2024 NCSS Teacher Job Fair, contact the NCSS Human Resources Department at 770-787-1330 or via email at teachnewton@newton.k12.ga.us.

"Join us in Newton County Schools as we Inspire Minds and Build Futures!"