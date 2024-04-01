Newton County School System announces 2024 CTAE Students of the Year

Lauren Parsons of Liberty Middle School and Madison Forsyth of Newton College & Career Academy have been named Newton County School System's (NCSSS) 2024 CTAE (Career, Technical and Agricultural Education) Students of the Year. This prestigious recognition was unveiled during the district’s 2024 CTAE Student of the Year Awards Ceremony at Porter Performing Arts Center on Feb. 29.

The event, held annually in celebration of National CTAE Month, showcases outstanding CTAE Students of the Year from middle and high school CTAE programs across the district.

Dr. John Pritchett, NCSS Coordinator of CTAE and Workforce Innovation, elaborated on the selection process.

“CTAE students were nominated by their CTAE pathway teachers for their school’s CTAE Student of the Year Award,” Pritchett said. “The students then participated in interviews to determine each school’s pathway CTAE Student of the Year. Subsequently, each school’s pathway student of the year engaged in district interviews to determine both the district pathway student of the year and ultimately the District CTAE Student of the Year.”

The CTAE high school pathways and middle school programs recognized at the ceremony covered Agriculture, Food, and Natural Resources, Business and Computer Science, Career Technical Instruction, Digital Media/AVTF, Education and Training, Engineering, Family and Consumer Science, Health Science/BioTech, Law and Public Safety, JROTC, Marketing, Nutrition/Food, and Work-Based Learning.

Middle school district winners this year:



• Business and Computer Science Award: Olivia Hollingsworth, Veterans Memorial Middle School

• Engineering Award: Logan Knight, Newton County STEAM Academy

• Family and Consumer Science Award: Lauren Parsons, Liberty Middle School

High school district winners:



• Agriculture, Food, & Natural Resources Award: Mason Sorrow, Newton College & Career Academy

• Business & Computer Science/IT Award: Bobby Stephens, Newton College & Career Academy

• Career Technical Instruction Award: Axel Garcia, Eastside High School

• Digital Media/Video Award: Laila Medina, Newton College & Career Academy

• Education & Training Award: Hailey Quinn, Newton College & Career Academy

• Engineering Award: Emma Grace Lumpkin, Newton College & Career Academy

• Health Science/Biotechnology Award: Justin Johnson, Newton College & Career Academy

• Law & Public Safety Award: Eris Sellers, Newton High School

• JROTC Award: Shaniya DeSears, Newton High School

• Marketing Award: Alex Westcourth, Alcovy High School

• Nutrition & Food Award: Kayla Parsons, Newton College & Career Academy

• Skilled Trades Award: Lucas Ballard, Newton College & Career Academy

• Work-Based Learning Award: Madison Forsythe, Newton College & Career Academy

In addition to recognizing CTAE students, the district also presented the 2024 Work-Based Learning Employer of the Year Award to Walmart Covington.



“Our CTAE students never cease to amaze me,” said Dr. Tim Schmitt, NCSS director of CTAE and Workforce Innovation. “We have a great group of students across all our schools and pathways, and those highlighted at the Awards Night are the best of the best.

“It doesn’t take long, as you talk to these upcoming leaders, to know Newton County is well positioned to continue leading the state in Economic Development and workforce talent. I’m honored to be a part of it!”

NCSS superintendent Dr. Duke Bradley III, expressed his pride in the achievements of the 2024 CTAE Students of the Year.

"The success of these young leaders reflects the commitment of our educators and the collaborative spirit within Newton County Schools,” Bradley said. “As we celebrate their achievements, we also acknowledge the potential they bring to our community. Our students are not only excelling in their respective fields but are shaping the narrative of our county as a hub for talent and innovation. I extend my sincere congratulations to each student and look forward to witnessing their continued success."