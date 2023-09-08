Newton County School System announces 2023 AP Scholars

Newton County School System (NCSS) is pleased to announce that 101 students have earned AP Scholar Awards in recognition of their exceptional achievement on AP Exams during the 2022-2023 school year. The College Board’s Advanced Placement Program (AP) provides willing and academically prepared students with the opportunity to take rigorous college-level courses while still in high school, and to earn college credit, advanced placement, or both for successful performance on the AP Exams.

The College Board recognizes several levels of achievement based on a student’s performance on AP Exams.

AP Scholar with Distinction Award

Twenty NCSS students qualified for the AP Scholar with Distinction Award by earning an average score of at least 3.5 on all AP Exams taken, and scores of three or higher on five or more of these exams. These students are:

• Eastside High: Karissa Aldridge, Kenneth Fray, Carson Gregory, Naomi Higdon, Kianya James, Addisen Krieger, Marissa McCann, Aaron Mull, Breanna Epps, Gabe Guerrero, Lauren Hall, Hannah Holcombe, Samuel Kennon, Colin McGowan, Jordan Nealy, Emma Oftedal, Lila Whitmire, and Jessica Wilson.

• Newton High: Dhakiya Knights (NCCA STEM) and Briana Jones (NCCA STEM)

AP Scholar with Honor Award

Nineteen NCSS students qualified for the AP Scholar with Honor Award by earning an average score of at least 3.25 on all AP Exams taken, and scores of three or higher on four or more of these exams. These students include:

• Alcovy High: Francisco Alvarado, Jr. (NCCA STEM) and Ella Whitehead (NCCA STEM).

• Eastside High: Jonathan Adams, Joseph Cloer (NCCA STEM), Hailee Jernigan, Elisabeth Kelly (NCCA STEM), Conor Rutberg, Rachel Avery (NCCA), Layna Cher, Jade Gatt, Trevor Hay, Evelyn O’Kelley, Cameron Potter (NCCA STEM), Chandler Shurtz (NCCA STEM), Gauresh Vittal (NCCA STEM), and Darren White (NCCA STEM).

• Newton High: Huda Asker, Chiara Chie (NCCA STEM), and Tre’von Davis (NCCA STEM)

AP Scholar Award

Sixty-five NCSS students qualified for the AP Scholar Award by completing three or more AP Exams with scores of three or higher. These AP Scholars include:

• Alcovy High: Addison Armendariz (NCCA STEM), Jaffet Arredondo Mendoza (NCCA), Theresa Boney (NCCA STEM), Nevaeh Craven (NCAA STEM), Cara Dougan, Danielle Foster (NCCA STEM), Natalie Henderson (NCCA STEM), Matthew Mullinax, Joash PetitFrere, Justin Sharp (NCCA), and Keyana Williams.

• Eastside High: Daniel Bartello, Matthew Castro, Anyah Dawson, Sarah Gregory, Olivia Hall, Sarah Hudgins, Sophia L. Johnson, Mallory Jordan, Wyatt King, Sara Knowles (NCCA STEM), Mackenzie Losch, Anyka Massey, Bethany McGowan (NCCA STEM), Malachi Parham, Ashley Pope, Teagan Ralston, Willow Stewart, Kyandre Walker, Nathan Walsh (NCCA STEM), Charleigh Adams, Destiny Carter, Sarah Chism, Payton Dozier, Kushal Dwaram (NCCA STEM), Tucker Edmondson, Lindsey Gaston, Tommy Hodges (NCCA), Tyler Hope (NCCA STEM), Hannah Lockerman, Abigail Morgan, Marielle Munakwa, Jenit Patel, Andrew Sanders, Nathaniel Ehret (NCCA STEM), Kevin Gabriel (NCCA STEM), and Cassandra Schneider (NCCA STEM).

• Newton High: Hailey Baker (NCCA STEM), Maryah Battie (ALANHS), Jasmine Crouch (NCCA STEM), Diana Cuadros, Kyole Doepke (NCCA STEM), Isaiah Edmondson (NCCA STEM), Noah Geiger (NCCA STEM), Leilani Goring (ALANHS), Lydia Hall (NCCA STEM), Nicholas Jean (NCCA STEM), Savannah Jones (NCCA STEM), Kennedi Leary (ALANHS), Aly Medina (NCCA), William Mejia-Sanchez (NCCA), Jade Neal (NCCA STEM), Hulet Neely (NCCA STEM), Arion Thomas (ALANHS), and Jalen Wimbush (NCCA).

While many of our AP Scholars graduated with the Class of 2023, 52 are still currently enrolled in high school and as a result, have this school year in which to complete additional college-level work and possibly earn a higher-level AP Scholar Award.

“NCSS proudly celebrates the hard work of these students exhibited in the culmination of the course and in the preparation of their futures,” said Shundreia Neely, NCSS Director of Secondary Education. “Students who experience AP courses are more likely to enroll in college, be prepared for the academic rigor, and earn their college degrees on time. As we celebrate our AP students’ accomplishments of earning national recognitions as AP Scholars, we also celebrate our AP teachers and school leaders for creating these opportunities and providing support to our students.”

“Students who are enrolled in our school district’s Advanced Placement courses continue to make me proud,” Benjamin Roundtree, interim superintendent said. “The students who received the AP Scholars designation demonstrate the excellence we expect in Newton County Schools, and I happily recognize their academic prowess. I appreciate these students’ commitment to their coursework, and I am especially pleased with the work of their teachers and school administrators as they prepare these students.”

Through 34 different college level courses and exams, AP provides willing and academically prepared students with the opportunity to earn college credit or advanced placement and stand out in the college admission process. Each exam is developed by a committee of college and university faculty and AP teachers, ensuring that AP Exams are aligned with the same high standards expected by college faculty at some of the nation’s leading liberal arts and research institutions. More than 3,800 colleges and universities annually receive AP scores. Most four-year colleges in the United States provide credit and/or advanced placement for qualifying exam scores. Research consistently shows that AP students who score a 3 or higher on AP Exams (based on a scale from 1 to 5, with 5 being the highest) typically experience greater academic success in college and have higher college graduation rates than students who do not participate in AP.

The College Board is a mission-driven not-for-profit organization that connects students to college success and opportunity. Founded in 1900, the College Board was created to expand access to higher education. Today, the membership association is made up of over 6,000 of the world’s leading educational institutions and is dedicated to promoting excellence and equity in education.

Each year, the College Board helps more than seven million students prepare for a successful transition to college through programs and services in college readiness and college success—including SAT and the Advanced Placement Program. The organization also serves the education community through research and advocacy on behalf of students, educators and schools.