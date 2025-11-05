Newton County Christian Learning Center to hold Benefit Auction on Nov. 7

The public is invited to join us for the Newton County Christian Learning Center’s annual benefit auction on Friday, November 7. The auction will be held in the Annex Building at First Baptist Church of Covington, located at 1176 Elm Street, Covington, GA 30014. Doors will open at 5:15 with the silent auction beginning at 5:30 and the live auction at 7pm. Food will also be available for purchase.

All proceeds go directly to the Newton County Christian Learning Center, which provides Biblical education primarily to children and youth in the public school system.

More auction information, including a regularly updated preview of auction items, can be found at their web site, www.newtonclc.com, or by calling 770-851-0810.

See you there!