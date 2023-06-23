Newton County board of education to hold Millage Rate hearing for FY 2024

COVINGTON, Ga. — The Newton County Board of Education’s annual budget for 2023-2024 (FY 24) is based on a total millage rate of 16.788 mills: 16.788 mills for the operational budget and 0 mills for debt service. This millage rate is the same as the millage rate adopted by the Board in fiscal year 2023.

Although the annual budget does not reflect a millage rate increase, legislation states that if the M&O millage rate is not reduced by the same percentage that the digest increased due to reassessment, (19.58 percent), the public must be notified that the Board is increasing taxes. That is the purpose of this notice.

Because the annual budget adopted by the Newton County Board of Education requires a millage rate higher than the rollback rate, Georgia law requires three public hearings to be held to allow the public an opportunity to express their opinions on the increase. All concerned citizens are invited to the public hearings on this tax increase to be held on the following dates and times: Thursday, July 6 at 6 p.m.; Tuesday, July 18 at 9 a.m. and Tuesday, July 18 at 5 p.m.

All meetings will take place in the E. Wendell Clamp Board Room at the Newton County Board of Education Administrative Offices located at 2109 Newton Drive, Covington, Georgia.

For more information, visit https://www.newtoncountyschools.org/departments/public_relations/news/f_y24_millage_rate_hearings.

