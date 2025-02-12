Newton County Board of Education continues HB581 hearings

NEWTON COUNTY – The Newton County Board of Education held its final two hearings on House Bill 581 following their discussions the week prior.

The hearings consisted of a recap of the bill from Newton County Schools’ Chief Financial Officer Erica Robinson, which included the projected effects that the bill’s implementation could have on the school system. The presentation was followed by discussion among board members and public comments.

Board members Shakila Henderson-Baker (District 3) and Trey Bailey (District 1) once again heavily emphasized that the bill will defund the school system, negatively affecting students, staff and the entire school system’s community.

“If we don’t opt out of this bill, our only other mechanism is to move that millage rate again,” Bailey said. “It’s not solving the problem. Once we cap out at 20 mills, now we have nowhere else to go. Now you really have to look at what we’re cutting out, what positions are getting lopped off.

“My passion is that these children, every single kid that walks in our school, gets a great education.”

Henderson-Baker said that she knows the public voted for this bill because of tax relief, however, the board has always provided tax relief, noting that they have provided senior exemptions and reduced the millage rate for the last five years. She emphasized that opting out does not mean the board is going to raise taxes; opting out means the board will find a solution to continue their work to decrease the millage rate.

“Newton County School System is the largest employer in Newton County,” Henderson-Baker said. “And because of that, your neighbors, your community members, the people who have homes beside you – they are bus drivers, they are school nutrition people, they are educators, they are administrators, they are parapros, they work in our school district, they contribute to the community as well and they also cause the community to thrive. They support our students and that’s what we want to continue to do.”

During the second public hearing, public commentators Nikia Smith, a 2024 Eastside High School alumni and Makayla George, a current student at Newton High School and Newton College & Career Academy, agreed with the board’s suggestions to opt out, stating that the HB581 is a threat to public education.

Smith noted that from day one Newton County Schools has uplifted him and shaped him into who he is today. Because of this, he wishes to become an educator.

“At Eastside High School I started in the roughest year for most students, the COVID year, but the leadership team and teachers were the first to tell me that I had potential and that I will be somebody,” Smith said. “You can’t talk about creating opportunities for the next generation if you are cutting their chances to succeed.”

George, on the other hand, emphasized her concern for her little brother, a sixth grader at Clements Middle School.

“My little brother and every child like him deserves only the best our school system has to offer,” George said. “They deserve to have a fair chance to succeed just as much as I did, a chance to be our next generation’s doctor, lawyer, artist and so much more. How can we prepare the next generation for the rollercoaster of life when we are considering placing them in larger classrooms with smaller educational support?”

However senior community members felt frustration with opting out of the bill, noting that it is a great way to reduce the tax burden for senior adults.

David Gillan was one such person who brought up the issue of property tax at the second public hearing. He stated that since moving to the county in 2020 his property tax has gone up four times – his first year by 100 percent.

“I would very much like to affirm doing what you can for your teachers and their cost of living but that’s true all across the county,” Gillan said. “I do not know the average income in the county, but I’m sure that there are many folks on fixed income and working folks as well who do not have the flexibility of more free money.”

At the third public hearing, Dave Norton, a community member, felt that a good education starts at home. With the number of taxes a homeowner may have to pay, he focused attention on students who could have financial problems at home that could otherwise be relieved by this bill.

“If you opt out, you also have a potential loss of a student because of the problems at home,” Norton said. “How many of our students in this county qualify for the free school lunches? How many are in a single-parent home? The better things are at home, the better student you will have.”

Also at the third public hearing, community member Emory Christian stressed the impact of property tax, stating that on his street in Porterdale, he has witnessed four foreclosures.

“How is it going to affect me in the future?” Christian said. “Will I be able to stay in my home?”

While the board has finished the three required public hearings, they have yet to formally decide whether or not to opt out of HB581. Decisions are to be made after further board discussion and deliberation.

“I think it’s important to note that as we continue to have this dialogue, that at the center of our discussions are young people,” said Superintendent Duke Bradley III. “No one is saying that this is a simple matter, in fact, it is very, very complicated.”

“But I also think that it is a classic situation of whether or not we want to cut off of our nose to spite our face.”