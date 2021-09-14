Newton County announces 2021-22 school-level teachers of the year

The Newton County School System and the Newton County Chamber of Commerce announce the 2021-2022 school-level teachers of the year.



These teachers will now participate in the county program with the winner serving as the Newton County School System’s 2022 Teacher of the Year.

School-level teachers of the year include:

• East Newton Elementary: Beth Rogers

• Fairview Elementary: Kathy Nadeau

• Flint Hill Elementary: Blair Hamby

• Heard-Mixon Elementary: Nicole Roberts

• Live Oak Elementary: Stephanie Muhammad

• Livingston Elementary: Kristin Carter

• Mansfield Elementary: Gina McDonald

• Middle Ridge Elementary: Ebony Bryant

• Newton County Theme School: Marquita Corbett

• Oak Hill Elementary: Marissa Biglow

• Porterdale Elementary: Thecla James

• Rocky Plains Elementary: Alaina Khan

• South Salem Elementary: Renee Anderson

• West Newton Elementary: Samantha Greco

• Clements Middle: Monica Jackson

• Cousins Middle: Emily Lumpkin

• Indian Creek Middle: Charnese Phillips

• Liberty Middle: Teraye Law

• Veterans Memorial Middle: Clayton Hammonds

• Alcovy High: Miranda Lamb

• Eastside High: DeAnna O’Brien

• Newton High: Stephen Foster

• Newton College & Career Academy: Roberta Axson

Over the summer, each of the nominees answered a number of questions concerning their educational background, philosophy and style of teaching as part of a district Teacher of the Year essay packet.

On Tuesday, Sept. 14, and Wednesday, Sept. 15, a panel of volunteer judges representing Newton County Schools, the Newton County Chamber of Commerce, and local businesses and civic organizations will interview each teacher.

Once scores from the essays and interviews are tallied, the teachers with the three highest combined scores will be named the three finalists.

On Sept. 21, the Teacher of the Year selection committee will observe each of the three finalists teaching in his or her classroom setting. The teacher with the highest combined score on the essay, interview and observation, will be announced as the Newton County School System’s 2022 Teacher of the Year during a special ceremony at Newton High School on Sept. 30 at 4:45 p.m.

"The Newton County School System would like to congratulate the school-level Teachers of the Year, as they are each worthy of this special honor," a news release stated.

All 23 Teachers of the Year will be recognized at the reception at Newton High School and presented with a commemorative plaque from the Coca-Cola Bottling Co.

The two runners-up each will receive a crystal award from the Newton County Chamber of Commerce.

The 2022 Newton County Teacher of the Year will receive a crystal award and check for $1,000 from the Chamber of Commerce; and a check for $500 from Covington Ford.

Newton County School System’s 2022 Teacher of the Year will represent Newton County School System in the Georgia Teacher of the Year competition.

The Newton County School System and the Newton County Chamber of Commerce would like to extend special thanks to the Chamber Champions, sponsors of the 2022 Teacher of the Year program: Abbey Hospice; AT&T; BB&T; Beaver Manufacturing; Bridgestone Golf; BD; City of Covington; Covington Ford; The Covington News; Facebook; General Mills; GPTC; Ginn Motor Company; High Priority Plumbing; MAU; Newton County Government; Newton Federal Bank; Newton County Water & Sewer; Nisshinbo Automotive; Northside; Oxford College; Piedmont Newton; Pinnacle Bank; Qualified Staffing; SKC Inc.; Snapping Shoals EMC; SteelCo; Sunbelt Builders Inc.; Synovus; Takeda; Tread Technologies (Michelin); United Bank of Covington; The Center; Newton College & Career Academy; Edgar Law Firm; and Newton County Industrial Development Authority.