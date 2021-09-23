Newton congressmen announce military academy application process now open

Newton County's two congressmen have announced they are seeking applications from students wanting appointments to any of the nation's service academies.



U.S. Rep. Jody Hice, R-Greensboro, said this week he is accepting applications from "highly-qualified" students living in the 10th Congressional District who are seeking appointments to the U.S. military service academies, including the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, New York; U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colorado; U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland; and U.S. Merchant Marine Academy in Kings Point, New York.

U.S. Rep. Hank Johnson , D-Lithonia, in August announced that he is accepting applications from students living in the 4th Congressional District seeking nominations and appointments to the four service academies, as well.

Residents of Hice's district seeking a nomination must submit a completed application to the Greensboro district office by Oct. 22, 2021, a news release stated.

To be considered for an appointment to a service academy, applicants must be nominated by a member of Congress or an authorized nominating source. The application process demands outstanding test scores, a high GPA, and a commitment to leadership and community service, stated a news release from Hice's office.

Students living in the 4th Congressional District who are interested in applying should visit the Congressman’s website for application forms and more information about the process at: https://hankjohnson.house.gov/serving-you/military-academy-nominations.

The deadline for completed applications is Oct. 25, 2021, by 5 p.m. (no exceptions) at the Congressman’s District office: 5240 Snapfinger Park Drive, Suite 140, Decatur, GA 30035 or e-mailed to GA04noms@mail.house.gov.

All submissions should be made to: Service Academy Nomination Review Board, The Office of Congressman Hank Johnson, Attention: Shy Armstrong.

“Putting forward nominations of 4th District students for admission to the U.S. Military Academies is one of the most important jobs we do each year,” said Rep. Johnson. “The nomination process is not easy. It’s a long road, but it’s rewarding. All of our outstanding nominees are at or near the top of their class in academics, athletics and community service.”

Since taking office in 2007, Johnson has nominated more than 190 Fourth District students with 110 receiving appointments. These appointments are worth more than $39 million in college tuition costs collectively.

The U.S. Coast Guard Academy is the only one of the service academies that offers appointments solely on the basis of a nationwide merit-based competition, and therefore, no congressional nomination is needed, the release from Hice stated.

“Attending a U.S. service academy is an opportunity like none other, including a fully-funded undergraduate education and a commission as a U.S. military officer upon graduation,” Hice said. “I look forward to working with our 10th District students, who are some of the nation’s best and brightest, as they embark upon the journey to serve in our United States Armed Forces.”

For more information about the 10th District nomination process, visit Hice’s website or email ga10noms@mail.house.gov.

For more information or questions about the 4th District process, e-mail GA04noms@mail.house.gov or call 770-987-2291.



