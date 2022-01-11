Newton congressman announces 2022 Military Service Academy nominations

GREENSBORO, Ga. — Congressman Jody Hice (GA-10) recently announced the names of 27 students from the 10th Congressional District whom he nominated for appointment to United States Service Academies.

Each year, he is privileged to nominate eligible candidates to the United States Military (USMA), Naval (USNA), Merchant Marine (USMMA), and Air Force (USAFA) academies. These prestigious institutions prepare young Americans to become commissioned officers in the United States Armed Forces.



“Congratulations to these 27 outstanding young Georgians who will compete for appointments to our nation’s service academies,” Hice said. “Each one has demonstrated excellence in character, scholarship, leadership, and physical fitness, and I proudly applaud their desire to serve as the next generation of military leaders. Furthermore, I’m thrilled to congratulate Lael Ayala, Brendan Brannock, and Bryson Rylander, the first of my nominees this year to receive academy appointments, and I look forward to the announcement of many more over the coming months.”

Based upon the recommendation of an independent academy advisory board, Hice nominated the following candidates to one or more of America’s Service Academies:

• Connor LaChappelle, of Covington (Georgia State University-Perimeter), to USAFA

• Lael Ayala, of Dacula (Mill Creek High School), to USMA, USAFA — received an offer of appointment to the U.S. Military Academy

• Maria Bautista-Santiago, of Jackson (Georgia Military College), to USMA, USNA

• Damian Brambhatt, of Athens (Prince Avenue Christian School), to USAFA

• Brendan Brannock, of Dacula (Mill Creek High School), to USMA – received an offer of appointment to the U.S. Military Academy

• Gabrielle Brown, of Loganville (Loganville High School), to USNA, USAFA

• Josephine Buckland, of Winder (Dacula Classical Academy), to USAFA

• Benjamin Cook, of Dacula (Mill Creek High School), to USNA, USAFA

• Charles DiGiacomo, of Peachtree Corners (Blessed Trinity Catholic High School), to USMMA

• Robyne Eremus, of Harlem (Harlem High School), to USAFA

• Jose Gonzalez, of Athens (Cedar Shoals High School), to USMA

• Malachi Ham, of Loganville (Randolph Macon Academy, Front Royal VA), to USAFA

• Kyle Hennelly, of Dacula (Mountain View High School), to USMMA

• Andrew Hillerson, of McDonough (Ola High School), to USMA, USNA

• McDonald McCommons, of Greensboro (Lake Oconee Academy), to USNA

• Leah Merchant, of Evans (Daegu Middle High School, DODEA Korea), to USNA

• Rebecca Nicholson, of Winder (Winder-Barrow High School), to USMA

• Isabella Parsons, of Madison (Scholars Guild Academy), to USAFA

• Aidan Rainey, of Monroe (George Walton Academy), to USNA

• Bryson Rylander, of Dacula (Archer High School), to USMA, USNA – received offers of appointment to both the U.S. Military Academy & U.S. Naval Academy

• Kathryn Scales, of Braselton (Mill Creek High School), to USMA

• Jacob Schultz, of Evans (University of California, Los Angeles), to USMA

• Suhayla Shabazz, of McDonough (Union Grove High School), to USNA

• Micah Steudle, of Appling (Community Christian Academy), to USNA

• Evan Thompson, of Cumming (St. Michael the Archangel High School, Fredericksburg, Va.), to USMMA

• Zachary VanHessen, of Athens (US Military Academy Prep School), to USMA

• Mason Worsham, of McDonough (Ola High School) to USAFA.

While securing a nomination is a required step in the application process, the academies decide who will receive appointments of admission. Once an offer is made, the students either accept or decline the offer of appointment. Selection to U.S. Service Academies is among the most competitive and rigorous in the country. Those selected will enter the academies in June 2022.